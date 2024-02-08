Hallmark Media Renews Agreement with Nielsen as Hallmark Channel Becomes the Top Entertainment Cable Network for 2023 and 4Q 2023

Multi-year deal provides most comprehensive view of Hallmark's audience across Channels

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen, a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics, announced a multi-year renewal agreement with Hallmark Media to measure linear TV across all three of their networks (Hallmark Channel, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and Hallmark Drama). The company will continue to utilize Nielsen's streaming platform and content ratings for insights related to its SVOD and FAST/AVOD services, as well.

The announcement comes as Hallmark Channel completed the full 2023 year as the #1 most-watched entertainment cable network among key demographics (#1 most-watched network of the year in Total Day and Weekend Total Day among Households; Total Viewers; Women 25-54; Women and Persons 18+ and 55+). Further, the channel's holiday programming event Countdown to Christmas boosted the network to top the linear charts last quarter, elevating it to be the most-watched entertainment cable network in Q4 among Women 18+ for an entire decade running.

By using a suite of Nielsen's linear and streaming measurement services, Hallmark will continue to demonstrate the value of its content to advertisers by uncovering the full scope of the viewing habits of its audiences across platforms, including time spent watching video content, on which platforms.

"Our renewal extends our partnership with Nielsen to continue to utilize their authoritative suite of services to provide analytics and insights for our company," said Hallmark Media's SVP of Revenue and Strategic Research, Tom Ziangas. "As viewing patterns continue to evolve and fractionalize across the industry, this partnership will allow us to understand the interaction of our widely beloved brand of content across platforms and meet the needs of our advertisers and viewers alike."

"We are excited to continue our long-standing relationship with Hallmark as their provider of audience measurement, and deliver the data and insights to help power their strategic growth initiatives and showcase their unique value proposition to advertisers," said Amilcar Perez, Chief Revenue Officer at Nielsen. "As The Gauge™ shows, streaming content consumption continues to grow. Nielsen is at the forefront of providing the most comprehensive view of consumer behavior across both linear and streaming today."

*Source: Nielsen L+SD Program based data; Span Strict Dayparts, M-Su/Sa-Su 6a-6a and 8p-11p; Dec'23 (11/27/2023 - 12/31/2023); 4Q'23 (09/25/2023 - 12/31/2023); 2023 (12/26/2022 - 12/31/2023); 31 Countdown to Christmas Premieres from 10/20-12/17/23; When Calls the Heart Season 10 from 7/30/23-10/15/23; The Way Home Season 1 from 1/15/23-3/26/23. Entertainment Cable Network Ranks exclude News and Sports; "Original" Program ranks Exclude Repeats; Networks that share feed are weight averaged to daypart based on duration.

