Hallmark Stars Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach Announce Artist Lineup for 2000s "Dance Party to End ALZ" Benefiting the Alzheimer's Association

Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan, Melinda Doolittle, Charles Esten, Paul Freeman, Paul Greene, MaRynn Taylor, Noah Thompson, Alicia Witt, and more, will perform their favorite 2000s songs to fight Alzheimer's and dementia –

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The artist lineup for the sixth annual 2000s "Dance Party to End ALZ" benefiting the Alzheimer's Association has been announced. The event founded by Kimberly Williams-Paisley will be hosted by Hallmark stars and friends Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. Apple Music radio host Kelleigh Bannen will emcee the evening.

This year's lineup will include Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan, Melinda Doolittle, Charles Esten, Paul Freeman, Paul Greene, MaRynn Taylor, Noah Thompson, Alicia Witt, and a special group number by Wes Brown, Paul Freeman, Ginna Clare Mason and Alicia Witt. Artists will take the stage to perform their favorite hits from the 2000s to raise awareness and funds in the fight to end Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia. 

Tickets for the event and sponsorship packages, taking place on Sunday, November 12 at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tenn., are available now by visiting alz.org/danceparty.

"We're overjoyed to have the support of these amazing performers for this year's 'Dance Party to End ALZ,' said Ashley Williams and Nikki DeLoach. "We've both lost a parent to this cruel disease so this cause is incredibly important to us and our families. We're so touched by the Nashville community and the people traveling into town to join us for a fun night of singing and dancing to support the Alzheimer's Association research grant program. We know that by coming together, we will end Alzheimer's disease and dementia. See you on the dance floor!"

Where:  

Wildhorse Saloon, 120 2nd Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37201
   

When:    

Sunday, November 12 at 6 p.m. CDT
   

Tickets:  

General admission tickets: $50-$100 (before taxes and fees)
   

Sponsorships:          

Exclusive access on the main floor:
Individual ticket: $500
Tables: $3,000-$50,000
   

Who: 

Artist lineup:
Jay Allen and Kylie Morgan
Melinda Doolittle
Charles Esten
Paul Freeman
Paul Greene
MaRynn Taylor
Noah Thompson
Alicia Witt
And a special group number by Wes Brown, Paul Freeman, Ginna
Clare Mason and Alicia Witt.

 

Event committee:
Ashley Williams, actor and director
Nikki DeLoach, actor, producer and writer
Annie Howell, chief communications officer, Hallmark Media
Blake McDaniel, music touring agent, CAA
Andrew Walker, actor, producer, co-founder of Little West
Jay Williams, CEO & apiarist of Williams Honey Farm

Funds raised through the Dance Party to End ALZ will directly support the Alzheimer's Association's research grant program. To date, Dance Party to End ALZ has raised $1.8 million to fund diverse and exciting Alzheimer's research — from studying the impacts of genetics and sleep on the brain, to developing a smartwatch-based intervention for dementia risk reduction.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit alz.org/danceparty

About the Alzheimer's Association®
The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia®. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.

