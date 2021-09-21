Halloween is About to Get Dangerously Cheesy® at Spirit Halloween With First-Ever Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Costume Collab

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. and PLANO, Texas, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spirit Halloween, North America's largest Halloween retailer, is giving die-hard Cheetos® fans the chance to get their Cheetle® -dusted fingers on the hottest Halloween costumes of 2021. The first-ever officially licensed Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® costumes are available exclusively at Spirit Halloween locations nationwide and SpiritHalloween.com, bringing dangerously hot fun to any celebration!

Tapping into the love for this iconic snack, Spirit Halloween is answering the passions of Cheetos fans and foodies everywhere with two chances to bring their fandom to life. Those who like it hot should act fast, as these are expected to fly off the shelves.

Fans can sink their teeth into two delicious costumes and exclusive options, including:

Cheetos ® Flamin' Hot ® Costume: This larger-than-life costume is bringing the heat like never before by giving fans the chance to dress up as a single Cheetos Flamin' Hot snack for the first time. Featuring a pair of sunglasses and the iconic shape and colors of America's favorite crunchy, Cheetle-dusted, Flamin' Hot snack, this costume was cooked up to be the life of the party while making mouths water this Halloween.

This larger-than-life costume is bringing the heat like never before by giving fans the chance to dress up as a single Cheetos Flamin' Hot snack for the first time. Featuring a pair of sunglasses and the iconic shape and colors of America's favorite crunchy, Cheetle-dusted, Flamin' Hot snack, this costume was cooked up to be the life of the party while making mouths water this Halloween. Cheetos® Flamin' Hot® Bag Costume: Cheetos fans can't go wrong with this officially licensed costume featuring the instantly recognizable Cheetos Flamin' Hot snack bag. This iconic look comes complete with sunglasses that would make even Chester proud.

"Cheetos has always been a brand that champions self-expression, making Halloween the perfect holiday for our fans to let their imaginations run wild with Cheetos-inspired looks," said Jessica Spaulding, Senior Director of Marketing, Frito-Lay North America. "This year, we are taking it up a notch and giving our fans an even bigger way to make Cheetos part of their spooky celebrations."

"We are ready to give fans their Cheetos Flamin' Hot heat like never before," said Kym Sarkos, Executive Vice President, Spirit Halloween. "The best part about Halloween is you can unapologetically transform into whatever you want to be, and Cheetos fans are ready to heat up Halloween this year with these first-of-their-kind costumes that are sure to turn heads."

The Cheetos Flamin' Hot costumes are available exclusively at Spirit Halloween stores this fall for $39.99, while supplies last. Fans can also order the costumes on SpiritHalloween.com this season.

For the inside scoop on all things Halloween, follow @SpiritHalloween on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Visit SpiritHalloween.com, where die-hard Halloween fans can shop anytime, anywhere, every day of the year.

About Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween (SpiritHalloween.com) is the largest Halloween specialty retailer in the country, with over 1,425 locations in strip centers and malls across North America. Celebrating more than 37 years of business, Spirit is the premier destination for all things Halloween, offering one-stop shopping for everything from costumes to décor and party goods to accessories. In addition to being a fun and interactive event for shoppers, Spirit stores offer complete selections of costumes and accessories for infants/toddlers, children, 'tweens, teens, and adults, along with exclusive décor you won't find anywhere else. For more information, please visit SpiritHalloween.com.

About Cheetos

Cheetos is one of the many brands that make up Frito-Lay North America, the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/, the Snack Chat blog, http://www.snacks.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, Tropicana and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of our business strategy and brands. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

Media Contact:

Drew Griffiths

Spirit Halloween Sr. Director of Marketing, PR, Social

609-798-4865

[email protected]

SOURCE Spirit Halloween

Related Links

http://SpiritHalloween.com

