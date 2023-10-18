Halo and King Ice Join Forces in Exclusive Streetwear Jewelry Collaboration

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic worlds collide as Halo, the beloved video game franchise that has left an indelible mark on gaming history, joins forces with King Ice, the leading streetwear jewelry brand renowned for their cutting-edge creations.

Halo, celebrated worldwide for its revolutionary gameplay and captivating narrative, has earned a special place in the hearts of the gaming community. With over two decades of success, Halo continues to be a beacon of excellence in the gaming industry.

The collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship, including the Mark VI Master Chief full figure necklace featuring green stones on a sleek black metal plating, with intricate stone detailing throughout. It also includes a Master Chief helmet necklace, stainless steel Energy sword necklaces, and Sterling Silver Energy Sword earrings.

Available in gold, silver, and black, the collection's prices range from $40 to $120, ensuring accessibility for fans and gamers alike.

King Ice, based in Los Angeles, boasts a track record of collaborations with cultural giants like Snoop Dogg, Sonic, Death Row Records, SpongeBob, Wu-Tang, PlayStation, 7-Eleven and more, offering wearable art that embodies urban culture. The Halo x King Ice collection is now live on KingIce.com, offering fans the opportunity to own a piece of gaming history while embracing streetwear elegance.

For more information, visit KingIce.com and discover this exceptional fusion of gaming and street fashion.

View the collection: https://www.kingice.com/collections/halo

View the look book: https://www.kingice.com/blogs/culture/halo-x-king-ice-2023-lookbook

SOURCE King Ice