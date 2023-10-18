Halo and King Ice Join Forces in Exclusive Streetwear Jewelry Collaboration

News provided by

King Ice

18 Oct, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two iconic worlds collide as Halo, the beloved video game franchise that has left an indelible mark on gaming history, joins forces with King Ice, the leading streetwear jewelry brand renowned for their cutting-edge creations.

Halo, celebrated worldwide for its revolutionary gameplay and captivating narrative, has earned a special place in the hearts of the gaming community. With over two decades of success, Halo continues to be a beacon of excellence in the gaming industry.

The collection showcases exceptional craftsmanship, including the Mark VI Master Chief full figure necklace featuring green stones on a sleek black metal plating, with intricate stone detailing throughout. It also includes a Master Chief helmet necklace, stainless steel Energy sword necklaces, and Sterling Silver Energy Sword earrings.

Available in gold, silver, and black, the collection's prices range from $40 to $120, ensuring accessibility for fans and gamers alike.

King Ice, based in Los Angeles, boasts a track record of collaborations with cultural giants like Snoop Dogg, Sonic, Death Row Records, SpongeBob, Wu-Tang, PlayStation, 7-Eleven and more, offering wearable art that embodies urban culture. The Halo x King Ice collection is now live on KingIce.com, offering fans the opportunity to own a piece of gaming history while embracing streetwear elegance.

For more information, visit KingIce.com and discover this exceptional fusion of gaming and street fashion.

View the collection: https://www.kingice.com/collections/halo
View the look book: https://www.kingice.com/blogs/culture/halo-x-king-ice-2023-lookbook

SOURCE King Ice

Also from this source

WU-TANG CLAN AND KING ICE DROP "36 CHAMBERS" INSPIRED JEWELRY COLLECTION

Legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with streetwear jewelry brand King Ice to launch an exclusive collection inspired by their...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Retail

Image1

Electronic Gaming

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Jewelry

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.