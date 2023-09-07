WU-TANG CLAN AND KING ICE DROP "36 CHAMBERS" INSPIRED JEWELRY COLLECTION

News provided by

King Ice

07 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with streetwear jewelry brand King Ice to launch an exclusive collection inspired by their iconic album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)." This historic collaboration blends music and fashion, paying tribute to Wu-Tang Clan's enduring influence.

The Wu-Tang Clan x King Ice collection comprises meticulously crafted 14k gold-plated necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings. Each piece features intricate hand-set stones on the front, side, and back, making them true works of art.

With 16 unique pieces, fans and jewelry enthusiasts can mix and match necklaces with earrings and rings to create their signature Wu-Tang look. The standout "Ice Pick" necklace, inspired by Method Man's custom pendant, opens to reveal a stash compartment, making it a collector's must-have.

King Ice, based in Los Angeles, is renowned for crafting culturally relevant jewelry. They've previously collaborated with industry heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records, NLE Choppa, and more.

The Wu-Tang Clan x King Ice collection embodies Wu-Tang's spirit and legacy in the world of music and culture. Priced from $60 to $500, this historic collection is exclusively available on KingIce.com.

View the collection: https://www.kingice.com/collections/wu-tang
View the look book: https://www.kingice.com/blogs/culture/wu-tang-x-king-ice-lookbook-3-0

About Wu-Tang Clan:
Wu-Tang Clan, a pioneering hip-hop collective, rose to prominence in the early '90s. Their debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," is an iconic hip-hop masterpiece with a lasting cultural impact.

About King Ice:
King Ice, a leading streetwear jewelry brand based in Los Angeles, is known for creating high-quality, culturally relevant jewelry pieces. They have collaborated with music, gaming, and entertainment icons, establishing themselves as leaders in wearable art.

SOURCE King Ice

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.