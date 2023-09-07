WU-TANG CLAN AND KING ICE DROP "36 CHAMBERS" INSPIRED JEWELRY COLLECTION

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Legendary hip-hop collective Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with streetwear jewelry brand King Ice to launch an exclusive collection inspired by their iconic album "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)." This historic collaboration blends music and fashion, paying tribute to Wu-Tang Clan's enduring influence.

The Wu-Tang Clan x King Ice collection comprises meticulously crafted 14k gold-plated necklaces, rings, bracelets, and earrings. Each piece features intricate hand-set stones on the front, side, and back, making them true works of art.

With 16 unique pieces, fans and jewelry enthusiasts can mix and match necklaces with earrings and rings to create their signature Wu-Tang look. The standout "Ice Pick" necklace, inspired by Method Man's custom pendant, opens to reveal a stash compartment, making it a collector's must-have.

King Ice, based in Los Angeles, is renowned for crafting culturally relevant jewelry. They've previously collaborated with industry heavyweights like Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records, NLE Choppa, and more.

The Wu-Tang Clan x King Ice collection embodies Wu-Tang's spirit and legacy in the world of music and culture. Priced from $60 to $500, this historic collection is exclusively available on KingIce.com.

View the collection: https://www.kingice.com/collections/wu-tang

View the look book: https://www.kingice.com/blogs/culture/wu-tang-x-king-ice-lookbook-3-0

About Wu-Tang Clan:

Wu-Tang Clan, a pioneering hip-hop collective, rose to prominence in the early '90s. Their debut album, "Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers)," is an iconic hip-hop masterpiece with a lasting cultural impact.

About King Ice:

King Ice, a leading streetwear jewelry brand based in Los Angeles, is known for creating high-quality, culturally relevant jewelry pieces. They have collaborated with music, gaming, and entertainment icons, establishing themselves as leaders in wearable art.

