Halo Appliances' Capsule X Named Best Cordless Vacuum by Tech Advisor

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Appliances is proud to announce that the Halo Capsule X has been awarded the prestigious title of "Best Cordless Vacuum" by Tech Advisor. Receiving an outstanding rating of 5 out of 5, the Halo Capsule X also earned the coveted Editor's Choice designation, setting a new standard in the vacuum cleaner industry.

Halo Capsule X

The Halo Capsule X is celebrated for its exceptional design and performance. Tech Advisor praises the device, stating, "Even better than the original, this lightweight bagged cordless vacuum can cope with anything you throw at it while protecting you from handling dust and dirt. It's an excellent cleaner whose design provides a genuine alternative to the legion of Dyson clones – and it's a sustainable buying choice as well."

The Halo Capsule X set itself apart with an ultra-light design, utilizing carbon fiber to achieve a weight of under six pounds. It offers a 60-minute runtime and features a patent-pending design that combines attributes not seen before in the vacuum cleaner industry, including a 1.6L capacity bag system. This system is four times larger than many competitors and allows for extensive cleaning sessions without the need for frequent emptying.

Unlike most vacuums, which typically have a 2-3 year lifespan, Halo products are built to last over a decade. This commitment to durability not only reduces waste but also aligns with the company's mission to offer eco-friendly solutions. The Capsule X uses biodegradable dust pouches and boasts a user-serviceable design with easily accessible spare parts, ensuring a lower environmental impact.

Paul Bagwell, founder, inventor, and CEO of Halo Appliances, commented on the achievement, "We are thrilled that Tech Advisor has recognized the Halo Capsule X as the best cordless vacuum on the market. We remain committed to redefining the home appliance industry and providing our customers with products that are not only powerful but also eco-conscious."

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

