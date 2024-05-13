Halo Capsule X Sets a New Benchmark in the Cordless Vacuum Market

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the soaring demand for cordless vacuum cleaners in North America and Europe, driven by their convenience and support for busy lifestyles, Halo introduces the revolutionary Capsule X vacuum. As the latest innovation in home cleaning, the Capsule X not only answers the call for enhanced ease of use but also sets new standards with its powerful features and sustainable design.

Recognized for its groundbreaking technology, the Halo Capsule X offers unparalleled cleaning power.

Halo Capsule X

Tech Advisor awarded the Halo Capsule X the best cordless vacuum and states in its review, "Even better than the original, this lightweight bagged cordless vacuum can cope with anything you throw at it, while protecting you from handling dust and dirt. It's an excellent cleaner whose design provides a genuine alternative to the legion of Dyson clones – and it's a sustainable buying choice as well."

The Capsule X boasts several enhanced features, including:

Interchangeable Batteries : Each battery provides up to 60 minutes of runtime, with a swift 2-hour fast charge, ensuring cleaning is never halted.

: Each battery provides up to 60 minutes of runtime, with a swift 2-hour fast charge, ensuring cleaning is never halted. Advanced HEPA Filtration : Upgraded to improve air quality by effectively trapping fine particles.

: Upgraded to improve air quality by effectively trapping fine particles. Halo Equilibrium Engineering: Perfect balance and handling for an easier and more comfortable cleaning experience.

Moreover, the Capsule X is equipped with a range of new accessories to tackle every cleaning task, including a full-size carpet power brush, a mini power brush for delicate surfaces, and a dedicated hard floor roller. Each Capsule X bundle comes with 10 compostable dust bags, reinforcing Halo's commitment to environmental sustainability.

Designed for the modern homeowner who values both efficiency and sustainability, the Capsule X stands out in the rapidly growing cordless vacuum cleaner market. With its combination of power, capacity, and innovation, the Halo Capsule X is the premier choice for those looking to elevate their cleaning experience.

To purchase the award-winning Capsule X on Amazon, visit www.Amazon.com/HaloCapsuleX, or on Walmart, visit Walmart.com/HaloCapsuleX.

ABOUT HALO APPLIANCES

Halo Appliances, founded by industry veteran Paul Bagwell, is dedicated to revolutionizing household cleaning technology. The company focuses on high-performance, sustainable, and user-friendly vacuum cleaners, with the Halo Capsule X exemplifying design and efficiency through advanced materials like carbon fiber. Halo's commitment to sustainability ensures a cleaner home and a greener planet.

