HALO COLLAR 5 DEBUTS PRECISION+, BRINGING AUTONOMOUS VEHICLE-GRADE GPS ACCURACY TO DOG SAFETY

Powered by Swift Navigation's Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service, the new dual-frequency system takes virtual fences to the next level and shows 3x more accuracy than any other GPS dog fence on the market.

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Collar, the leading GPS containment system for dogs, today announced Precision+, a next-generation positioning system designed to deliver superior GPS accuracy for pets. All new and existing Halo Collar 5's will be updated to include Precision+, which combines Halo's industry-first L1+L5 dual-band GPS hardware with Swift Navigation's Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service, a cloud-based GPS correction service powered by a global network of ground reference stations. Precision+ enhances an already market-leading virtual fence system, ensuring even greater accuracy, precision, reliability, and consistency across all environments, while setting the new standard for pet safety.

Independent testing shows Precision+ delivers 3x more accuracy than any other GPS dog fence on the market. The system uses advanced atmospheric modeling to eliminate GPS signal errors and deliver a reliable high-accuracy boundary dogs and their owners can trust anywhere—even in the woods, mountainous terrain, or yards with heavy tree cover.

"Close enough isn't enough, especially when your dog is near a boundary," said Ken Ehrman, CEO of Halo Collar. "Halo has always been built applying the most advanced GPS technology to maximize pet safety. Precision+ allows us to push that precision even further, giving pet owners greater confidence that their dog is always safe in the boundaries they set."

Powered by Swift Navigation's Skylark™, and delivered over a continuous internet connection, the Halo Collar 5 achieves high-accuracy positioning, adapting in real time to changing atmospheric conditions while maintaining accuracy even in challenging environments. Unlike systems that rely on large antennas and hardware-heavy designs, Halo's approach combines dual-frequency GPS hardware, cloud corrections, and proprietary software to deliver professional-grade precision in a lightweight collar — bringing automotive-grade performance and reliability to a wearable designed to fit even small dogs.

"In a world of Physical AI, precise location data is the new standard for safety," said Timothy Harris, CEO of Swift Navigation. "Skylark powers more than 10 million safety-critical devices—from autonomous vehicles to robots and global logistics systems—with high-stakes accuracy. By integrating this same technology into the Halo Collar 5, Halo is leveraging the world's most proven positioning platform to bring industrial-grade protection to every dog."

Halo Collar 5 allows pet parents to create and store unlimited wireless fences instantly using the Halo mobile app. The system features built-in training developed by Cesar Millan and uses customizable prevention and encouragement cues, including gentle sounds, voice commands and vibrations, to guide dogs safely within their boundaries.

The Halo Collar 5 retails for $524 and is available through halocollar.com, as well as major retailers including Amazon, Chewy, Best Buy, Petco and Scheels.

About Halo Collar

The Halo Collar™ is the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, the patented system combines wireless smart fencing, smart training, real-time GPS tracking, and activity monitoring into one easy-to-use smart collar. Halo's proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology helps keep dogs safe while giving them the freedom to explore. Halo protects more than 500,000 dogs across the United States each day. For more information, visit www.halocollar.com.

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SOURCE Halo