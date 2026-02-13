HALO COLLAR AND REALTREE UNITE TO BRING SAFETY AND STYLE TO LIFE OUTDOORS

Halo Collar 5 Launches in Realtree EDGE® Camo, Combining Industry-Leading GPS Technology with Iconic Outdoor Design, Available February 13

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Collar , the leading GPS containment system, today announced that it is an official partner of Realtree®, the world's leading outdoor lifestyle brand. The partnership introduces Halo Collar 5 in Realtree EDGE® camo— where dogs roam safe and free with their humans, in style.

Halo Collar and Realtree unite around life lived outside—where exploration matters and safety is never optional. This collaboration is built for pet owners who treat their dogs as partners—the kind who measure their days in miles covered, ground explored, and time spent together on the go.

Co-founded by world-renowned dog behaviorist Cesar Millan, Halo Collar 5 delivers patented escape-proof technology that provides non-stop, real-time tracking with no compromises or low-power modes, even in dense outdoor environments. Using AI-powered signal processing, Halo Collar 5 allows pet parents to instantly create and store unlimited wireless dog fence perimeters using the Halo app. The system features easy-to-follow, built-in training designed by Cesar Millan and uses positive, customizable prevention and encouragement cues—including gentle sounds and vibrations rather than negative corrections.

"This collaboration with Realtree reflects how our Pack members live—with their dogs by their side, outdoors and off-leash," said Ken Ehrman, co-founder of Halo. "By pairing Halo Collar 5's industry-leading technology with Realtree EDGE® camo, we're giving pet parents the confidence to explore farther, stay out longer, and let their dogs experience real freedom—without compromising safety."

This partnership takes to the next level Halo's commitment to being a leading pet lifestyle brand rooted in personal expression and real life outdoors. This partnership expands the brand beyond traditional pet retail and into mass, outdoor, and lifestyle channels—meeting consumers how they shop and how they live. From Realtree EDGE® camo to bold colorways like Orchid, Midnight Blue, and Blaze, Halo's expanding design system gives consumers the freedom to choose a collar that reflects who they are and how they move through the world with their dog.

Halo Collar 5 Realtree EDGE® retails for $599 on halocollar.com, Amazon.com, Chewy.com, Best Buy and Scheels.

About Halo Collar

The Halo Collar™ is the most advanced GPS dog fence ever created. Co-founded by Cesar Millan, this patented system utilizes technology & dog psychology to provide a wireless smart fence, smart training, real-time GPS tracker, and activity tracker combined into one easy-to-use smart collar. The Halo Collar™ utilizes proprietary GPS and GNSS location technology - keeping them safe and easy to locate should they ever wander too far. Halo protects over 200,000 dogs across the United States each day. For further information and to purchase, please visit: www.halocollar.com .

About Realtree®

Founded in 1986, and celebrating 40 years in 2026, Realtree is a leading outdoor lifestyle brand known for creating some of the most effective and innovative camouflage patterns in the world. Built on a deep respect for hunting heritage, conservation and the outdoor way of life, Realtree's patterns are trusted by hunters across seasons, species and terrain. Through strategic partnerships, licensing and advocacy, Realtree extends its brand across apparel, gear and lifestyle products, while supporting wildlife conservation and responsible outdoor recreation. Realtree remains committed to protecting the traditions that connect families, friends and communities to the outdoors for generations to come.

