Halo Effect of GLP-1s Signals New Consumer Lifestyle and Health and Wellness Trends

Gen Z and Millennial behaviors are leading indicators as CPG brands, retailers and restaurants position for innovation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Acosta Group research reveals that GLP-1s are reshaping a growing segment of consumer behavior overall, expanding to include larger lifestyle, health and wellness, and personal care trends. The company is sharing the results of its new proprietary GLP-1 shopper study in advance of the National Association of Chain Drug Stores (NACDS) Annual Meeting, April 18-21 in Palm Beach, Fla.

"We've learned that consumers using a GLP-1 for weight loss are experiencing additional positive emotional and behavioral impacts, ranging from their relationships with food, to how they feel about their personal appearance, to what they want to buy and how they want to dine," said Kathy Risch, SVP, Thought Leadership and Shopper Insights for Acosta Group. These halo effects skew higher for Gen Z and Millennial consumers.

"We recognize the power of this younger cohort to indicate trends across categories and channels, informing what broader consumer segments will want to see on the shelf in the near future," said Mark Rahiya, Group President of Omnichannel Sales and Services, including the Acosta and CROSSMARK sales agencies, for Acosta Group. "We're encouraging brands and retailers to innovate and refine new concepts before they become table stakes, positioning for growth with all wellness-focused consumers."

THE HALO EFFECT: FOOD AT HOME

In addition to adjustments made to their grocery lists, many GLP-1 consumers report that their healthier diets have had a positive influence on their total households.

These consumers are purchasing more fresh produce (55%), yogurt (32%), fresh chicken (31%), protein shakes and powders (30%), and protein bars (29%). Conversely, fewer sweets (58%), salty snacks (44%), and sugary drinks (41%) are being added to in-store and online shopping carts.

Key categories of interest among all GLP-1 consumers, particularly Gen Z and Millennials, include high-protein, high-fiber, hydration/electrolyte, and gut health products, confirming the importance of embedding protein-forward and nutrient-dense products into innovation pipelines.

When using a GLP-1 for weight loss, nearly all consumers also report a shift in their relationship with food. 41% say they're pleased with the healthier changes they've made, and half of these consumers report a positive impact on their household's overall eating habits, with that percentage increasing to 79% for Millennials.

THE HALO EFFECT: PERSONAL WELLNESS

As stated in Acosta Group's 2026 predictions, wellness is being redefined with a focus on targeted health solutions, especially in food, beverage and personal care. Gen Z and Millennials are leading this shift, outpacing the general population in prioritizing wellness attributes.

This new study reveals that most GLP-1 consumers are experiencing an emotional lift from their weight loss related to perceptions about their appearance. An impressive 52% report they feel more positive about their appearance, 43% say they are motivated to take better care of their appearance, and 29% express they feel more confident in social settings.

Related to this halo effect, all consumers – and particularly younger consumers – are more likely to buy beauty and personal care products focused on specific benefits: facial skincare for dryness, sensitivity and elasticity; body care for firming and hydration; and hair care for thinning and texture.

"While Gen Z and Millennial GLP-1 consumers lead in their interest in these products and their attributes, Gen X consumers also express interest, reflecting a significant opportunity for innovation and growth across health and beauty for all channels," said Megan Rand, SVP, Client Development for Acosta Sales Agency.

THE HALO EFFECT: AWAY-FROM-HOME MENUS

While 34% of all consumers using a GLP-1 for weight loss report they are dining out less, 48% of Gen Z and Millennials are dining out more. When dining away from home, 48% of this younger cohort are dining at the same restaurants but being more mindful of what they order, and 42% say they are more frequently sharing a main entrée.

"The behavioral profile of a GLP-1 user closely aligns with trends that are already gaining momentum with Gen Z – smaller portions, higher protein, more fiber and greater nutrient density," said Betty Kaufman, Director of Strategy for San Francisco-based The Culinary Edge, part of CORE Foodservice, an Acosta Group agency.

GLP-1s, said Kaufman, aren't creating new preferences as much as accelerating and reinforcing ones that are already taking shape.

Restaurants are actively establishing a new nutritional baseline: high protein formats for smaller, nutrient-dense meals; partnerships to bring clinical nutrition into fast casual; and the introduction of high-protein menu builds.

"These are not fringe movements, they are signals of a rising standard that Gen Z increasingly expects across both restaurant and retail environments," says Kaufman.

SHOWING UP WHERE IT MATTERS

To support their weight loss journeys, 70% of all GLP-1 consumers conduct product or health research. For Gen Z and Millennials, more of this research is done online, via social media (57%), AI apps and websites (41%), and retailer apps and websites (38%), while also using in-store resources.

"Savvy brands and retailers are responding, dialing up integrated content and marketing plans to support GLP-1 messaging and education where it matters most - and we anticipate other cohorts will expand their reliance on these same digital tools," said John Carroll, President of Connected Commerce for Acosta Group.

Of special note, the study reflects that "GLP-1 Friendly" labeling can be polarizing for some, raising questions about taste, nutrition, and applicability. "As GLP-1 usage continues to grow, it will be critical for brands to deeply understand their core customers to capture the right omnichannel messaging and drive growth," said Carroll.

Acosta Group's "GLP-1: Transforming Weight Loss and Consumer Behavior," was conducted Feb. 13-25, 2026, with 2,117 total U.S. adults and 213 current GLP-1 users. Respondents are part of the company's proprietary Shopper Community, comprised of over 40,000 demographically diverse shoppers across the U.S. and is the company's proprietary community for survey engagement.

ABOUT ACOSTA GROUP

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 98 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, ADW, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group

SOURCE Acosta Group