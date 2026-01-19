Acosta Group and CommerceIQ Announce Strategic Alliance, Creating New Industry Standard in Intelligent Commerce

Unmatched omnichannel execution and AI-enabled automation deliver speed and real-time decisioning for brands

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acosta Group's Connected Commerce team and CommerceIQ have joined forces, harnessing the distinct strengths of both organizations to drive measurable growth opportunities for brands. The alliance establishes Acosta Group Connected Commerce as one of the industry's first AI-driven agency teams.

"This partnership enables us to strategically leverage CommerceIQ's advanced technology and AI-driven capabilities with our own omnichannel expertise, resulting in an ability to act faster, think bigger, and deliver stronger results for our clients – critical in today's fast-moving marketplace," said John Carroll, president, Connected Commerce for Acosta Group.

Acosta Group works at the intersection of brands and retailers, partnering with over 3,200 clients, including more than 130 billion-dollar brands, as well as leading retailers across grocery, CPG, and consumer electronics. Its Connected Commerce team provides omnichannel account management, digital shelf management, retail media, full-service Amazon, and shopper marketing services.

CommerceIQ is the leading retail AI platform used by brands to optimize media investments, improve share of search, and drive incremental sales growth. The CommerceIQ platform features AI teammates that continuously analyze hundreds of digital signals to build reports, run optimizations, and deliver real-time recommendations that outperform traditional rules-based automation systems. With a global retail network of over 1,450 partners and a customer base exceeding 2,200 brands, CommerceIQ's platform is trusted to turn data into decisions at scale.

In today's connected commerce landscape, brands face an overwhelming pace – making dozens of decisions per minute. This unified technology platform integrates sales, media, and content into a single, actionable system, turning fragmented insights into coordinated dashboards and workflows. "We are gaining a measurable technological edge," said Carroll, "accelerating data stitching and unlocking more time for strategic initiatives, joint business planning, creative problem-solving, and direct customer engagement."

Rohan Ganeson, president, CommerceIQ, added, "This strategic alliance will deliver transformative solutions for our shared clients. Moving forward, we will continue to double down on our platform investments, accelerating innovation and delivering best-in-class solutions, with a key focus on advancing agentic AI to unlock new efficiencies across commerce operations. The additive agency capabilities of Acosta Group provide a powerful advantage to our clients today and looking into the future."

As part of the new partnership, client-focused CommerceIQ experts are joining the Acosta Group Connected Commerce team to accelerate adoption and use of the CommerceIQ platform. "These new associates further strengthen our ability to deliver the most advanced and innovative end-to-end managed services solutions," said Carroll.

Carroll and Ganeson emphasized the close alignment between their shared culture of innovation and client-first focus, supporting a seamless transition for both clients and associates and reinforcing shared values and operational continuity.

"With this partnership, we are building agency solutions that clients are beginning to seek out now, but will find essential in the immediate future," said Carroll.

About Acosta Group

Acosta Group is a collective of the most trusted retail, marketing, and foodservice agencies empowering brands and retailers to win in the modern marketplace. By delivering transformative, commerce-focused solutions and more than 98 years of expertise, Acosta Group connects the company's partners with people at every point in the consumer journey.

Comprised of Acosta, ActionLink, ADW, CORE Foodservice, CROSSMARK, Mosaic, Premium Retail Services, and Product Connections, Acosta Group understands and anticipates evolving consumer needs, fueling accelerated performance to connect tomorrow's commerce today. For more information, please visit acosta.group.

About CommerceIQ

The CommerceIQ AI platform powers profitable digital commerce growth for over 2,200 of the world's leading brands with AI teammates for retail media, sales, and the digital shelf. Built on a unified view of your business, CommerceIQ continuously analyzes performance to deliver real-time, actionable insights, provide recommendations, and automate workflows that improve share of search, maximize media ROI, and boost incremental sales. Designed to streamline reporting and outperform traditional rules-based systems, CommerceIQ is trusted by the world's top brands and a global network of more than 1,450 partners. Learn more at commerceiq.ai.

