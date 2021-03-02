Halo Top® Releases Brand New FRUIT POPS, the Dessert Maker's First Fruit-Based Treat

LE MARS, Iowa, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of fruit and frozen dessert, rejoice! Halo Top is adding Fruit Pops to its expansive better-for-you frozen dessert line-up. Made with real fruit and fruit juice, Fruit Pops come in five refreshing flavors including Strawberry, Coconut, Lime, Mango and Pineapple.

Whether you're headed to the beach or cooling off at home, Halo Top's new Fruit Pops offer a tasty treat with up to 65% less sugar than the leading fruit bars in the frozen aisle. Halo Top's Fruit Pops are also low in calories, starting at 35 calories per pop.

"At our core, Halo Top is here so fans can feel empowered to choose a treat that makes them feel good," said Chelsea Parker, Halo Top's senior marketing manager. "We knew dessert lovers were craving more frozen fruit offerings, without the sugar overload, and these convenient new Fruit Pops do just that, in all five juicy, delicious flavors."

Each pop is packed with fruity flavor that will transport your taste buds to the tropics. The five new Fruit Pops flavors include:

Strawberry: Made with real strawberries and fruit juice for a tart and sweet, better-for-you treat. Calories/pop: 40, Sugar/pop: 6g (Made with 50% less sugar than other leading fruit bars)

Made with real strawberries and fruit juice for a tart and sweet, better-for-you treat. Calories/pop: 40, Sugar/pop: 6g Coconut: Made from real coconut cream, these pops offer nutty, sweet flavor and a creamy texture. Calories/pop: 90, Sugar/pop: 9g, (Made with 50% less sugar than other leading fruit bars)

Made from real coconut cream, these pops offer nutty, sweet flavor and a creamy texture. Calories/pop: 90, Sugar/pop: 9g, Lime: Limes and real lime juice deliver a sweet and tangy burst of flavor in each pop. Calories/pop: 35, Sugar/pop: 5g (Made with 65% less sugar than other leading fruit bars)

Limes and real lime juice deliver a sweet and tangy burst of flavor in each pop. Calories/pop: 35, Sugar/pop: 5g Mango: Made from real mango, this flavor is a refreshingly sweet and citrusy dessert you can feel good about eating. Calories/pop: 45, Sugar/pop: 6g (Made with 55% less sugar than other leading fruit bars)

Made from real mango, this flavor is a refreshingly sweet and citrusy dessert you can feel good about eating. Calories/pop: 45, Sugar/pop: 6g Pineapple: Transport yourself to a private island with a lively tropical punch of flavor thanks to real pineapple and fruit juice. Calories/pop: 40, Sugar/pop: 5g (Made with 65% less sugar than other leading fruit bars)

Halo Tops Fruit Pops (SRP: $4.79/box of six 2.5-fl. oz pops) are the latest in the dessert maker's collection of feel-good desserts which offer something for everyone in pint and pop form including dairy, dairy-free and keto friendly options. To taste the entire Fruit Pops line, head over to the freezer section of grocery retailers nationwide or visit the "Where to Buy" tab on www.halotop.com to locate a product near you. To learn more about Halo Top, visit www.halotop.com or Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Halo Top

Halo Top® was founded in 2011 on delivering premium desserts people can feel good about eating. Named in Nielsen's 2018 Top 25 Breakthrough Innovation Awards for the U.S. market, Halo Top has disrupted the frozen category and influenced the growth of the industry, leading to an acquisition by Wells Enterprises in September 2019. Halo Top is available nationwide in the freezer aisle. For more information, please visit www.halotop.com or follow Halo Top® on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About Wells Enterprises

Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Founded in 1913 by Fred H. Wells, the company is still proudly owned by the Wells family today.

Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, lower-calorie Halo Top®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, and Blue Ribbon Classics®.

Wells employs more than 4,000 ice cream aficionados across the country. The company is headquartered in Iowa and operates two manufacturing plants in Le Mars, Iowa, a manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, New York, a manufacturing plant in Lakewood, New Jersey and a manufacturing facility in Henderson, Nevada. As the world's largest manufacturer of ice cream in one location, Wells has made Le Mars the "Ice Cream Capital of the World."

