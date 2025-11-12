HaloMD Announces Backing of Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation Program to Support Mental Health of Healthcare Workers

The ALL IN for Mental Health initiative is a national campaign that brings together healthcare organizations, leaders, and advocates to ensure every health worker can access mental health care safely and confidentially. The program works to normalize seeking help, remove barriers in licensing and credentialing processes, and strengthen support systems for professionals experiencing burnout or mental distress.

"Healthcare workers dedicate their lives to caring for others—often at great personal cost," said Alla Laroque, President of HaloMD. "Burnout, stress, anxiety, and trauma are taking their toll on the professionals who care for and cure us. HaloMD is proud to help work toward a culture where mental health care is viewed as a sign of strength, not weakness through our partnership with the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation."

The new partnership will directly support the Foundation's goal to reach 40,000 healthcare workers with resources, stories, and advocacy that foster systemic change and combat the stigma surrounding mental health care in medicine.

The Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation is the leading nonprofit focused exclusively on improving the wellbeing and mental health of healthcare workers. Founded in memory of Dr. Lorna Breen, an emergency physician who died by suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization drives change through evidence-based programs, policy advocacy, and coalition building. Its work has led to federal legislation such as the Dr. Lorna Breen Health Care Provider Protection Act, which creates access to nationwide initiatives supporting clinician wellbeing and is currently awaiting congressional reauthorization.

"This partnership with HaloMD is a powerful demonstration of what is means to be ALL IN for Mental Health," said Corey Feist, Co-Founder and CEO of the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation. "This collaboration deepens our impact in improving access to confidential mental health care for our health workers and brings us closer to a stronger system that fundamentally prioritizes the mental health of the people who care for us."

For more information about the Dr. Lorna Breen Heroes' Foundation and the ALL IN for Mental Health program, visit www.drlornabreen.org/allinformentalhealth .

