HaloMD Expands Executive Leadership to Further Strengthen Industry-Leading Data, Technology, and Compliance Operations as Independent and Rural Practices Continue to Face Operational Risk

"More and more hospitals and physicians find themselves operating on razor-thin or even negative margins," said Alla LaRoque, President of HaloMD. "Especially in rural communities, even a modest decline in reimbursement can result in patients finding themselves hours away, instead of minutes away, from access to necessary care. The expertise that Nirnay Patel, Dan Heinmiller, and Brandon Huber bring to HaloMD expands our ability to deliver the rigor, scale, and regulatory clarity physicians and hospitals need to maintain financial sustainability and continue serving their communities."

Nirnay Patel — Chief Data Officer

Nirnay joins HaloMD from Simplify Healthcare, where he led enterprise data strategy across claims, benefits, provider, member, network, and regulatory domains. He has built large-scale data ecosystems, governance frameworks, and advanced data-processing models for national healthcare organizations. At HaloMD, he will oversee enterprise data strategy to enhance the company's capacity for high-quality intelligence and analytics.

Dan Heinmiller — Vice President, Data Integration & Operations

Dan previously served as Senior Vice President of Implementation at Health Catalyst, directing data integration, EHR optimization, and large-scale transformation initiatives. His background in healthcare operations—and military service—brings a disciplined, systems-oriented approach to scaling HaloMD's internal operations and technology integration.

Brandon Huber — Associate General Counsel

Brandon brings deep experience in healthcare law, payer disputes, contracting, and regulatory compliance. He most recently served as senior in-house counsel for Envision Healthcare and previously practiced healthcare law at Gideon, Essary, Tardio & Carter, PLC, a Nashville-based firm. At HaloMD, he will oversee contracting, payer engagement strategy, and compliance alignment under federal and state surprise billing frameworks.

According to the Chartis Center for Rural Health's 2025 State of Rural Health Report, 182 rural hospitals have closed or converted services since 2010, and 46% of remaining rural hospitals now operate with a negative margin. More than 46 million Americans live in rural communities that depend on these facilities for essential access to care. For additional insights, HaloMD recently published an in-depth analysis of these pressures: America's Rural Healthcare Crisis a 2026 Outlook Driven by Reimbursement Instability

The NSA's Independent Dispute Resolution (IDR) process remains a critical mechanism for securing fair and reasonable reimbursement, enabling providers to preserve access to essential care in their communities. HaloMD's expanded executive leadership increases the organization's capacity to deliver the regulatory expertise, data-driven insights, and specialized support healthcare organizations rely on to navigate complexity and maintain long-term financial stability.

