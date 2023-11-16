Halozyme Announces argenx Receives European Commission Approval of VYVGART® SC with ENHANZE® for Generalized Myasthenia Gravis

News provided by

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

16 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

VYVGART® SC Now Approved for Subcutaneous Administration, Adding to the Already Approved IV Administration

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that argenx received European Commission (EC) approval of VYVGART® SC (efgartigimod alfa and hyaluronidase-qvfc) co-formulated with ENHANZE® for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) in adult patients who are anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody positive. The European approval of VYVGART SC provides the option for patient self-administration. The EC approval is applicable to all 27 European Union Member States plus Iceland, Norway and Liechtenstein.

"We are excited that the European approval of VYVGART SC for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis follows closely on the U.S. approval in June of this year, resulting in many new gMG patients having the option to receive their treatment as a 30-90 second subcutaneous administration," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer of Halozyme.

VYVGART® SC is a subcutaneous product combination of efgartigimod alfa, a human IgG1 antibody fragment marketed for intravenous use as VYVGART®, and recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), Halozyme's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology to facilitate subcutaneous delivery of biologics. VYVGART® SC was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in June 2023 and is marketed as VYVGART® Hytrulo.

The EC approval follows a positive recommendation from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) and is based on positive results from the Phase 3 ADAPT-SC study. ADAPT-SC established the efficacy of VYVGART® SC by demonstrating a reduction in anti-AChR antibody levels comparable to VYVGART® IV in adult gMG patients.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids in order to reduce the treatment burden to patients. Having touched more than 700,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx, Horizon Therapeutics, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technology that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has a commercial portfolio of proprietary products including XYOSTED® and TLANDO® and partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, and statements concerning certain other potential benefits of ENHANZE® including facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery and potentially lowering the treatment burden for patients and broadening the treatment options for the indication referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements also include statements regarding the product development efforts of Halozyme's ENHANZE® partners, potential additional data readouts, indications and eligible patients for the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including uncertainties concerning whether new ENHANZE® collaborative products are ultimately developed, approved or commercialized or whether additional indications for the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release will be approved  for additional indications, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review, unexpected regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes from being treated with the ENHANZE® co-formulated treatment referred to in this press release, and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in Halozyme's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Halozyme undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements to reflect events after the date of this release.

Contacts:
Tram Bui
VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
609-359-3016
[email protected]

Dawn Schottlandt 
Argot Partners
212-600-1902
[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Also from this source

HALOZYME REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

HALOZYME REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme" or the "Company") today reported its financial and operating results for the third quarter...
Halozyme and Acumen Pharmaceuticals Enter Global Collaboration and Non-Exclusive License Agreement for the ENHANZE® Technology in Alzheimer's Disease

Halozyme and Acumen Pharmaceuticals Enter Global Collaboration and Non-Exclusive License Agreement for the ENHANZE® Technology in Alzheimer's Disease

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced a global collaboration and non-exclusive license agreement with Acumen Pharmaceuticals...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.