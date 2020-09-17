Halozyme Announces Poster Presentation Of Data From Roche's Phase 1b Study Evaluating Atezolizumab For Subcutaneous Administration Utilizing Enhanze® In Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today announced that its collaborator, Roche, presented a poster with data from Part 1 of its Phase 1b study (IMscin001) evaluating atezolizumab (Tecentriq®) for subcutaneous administration utilizing Halozyme's ENHANZE® technology in patients with locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) at the ESMO Virtual Congress 2020.

The Phase 1b dose-finding study enrolled 67 patients with advanced/metastatic NSCLC previously treated with chemotherapy (no prior cancer immunotherapy) in 3 cohorts. The poster concluded that atezolizumab utilizing ENHANZE® was well tolerated, provided similar exposure as atezolizumab IV and that results support further development of subcutaneous atezolizumab in IMscin001 Part 2, a confirmatory phase III study.

"We are pleased that the results from Roche's Phase 1b evaluating atezolizumab with ENHANZE® support continued development in a Phase 3 study," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer.

The subcutaneous formulation of atezolizumab is being developed to potentially allow faster administration via subcutaneous injection under the skin, compared to the original intravenous (IV) formulation, thereby significantly reducing a patient's time spent receiving treatment.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 400,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Tecentriq® (atezolizumab) is a registered trademark of Genentech, a member of the Roche Group.

