Halozyme Names Dr. Alison A. Armour As Senior Vice President Of Research And Development

SAN DIEGO, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO), a biotechnology company developing novel oncology and drug-delivery therapies, today announced the appointment of biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry expert Alison A. Armour, M.B. Ch.B., B.Sc., M.Sc., M.D., FRCR, FRCP, as senior vice president, research and development, effective immediately. In this role, she will report to Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer.

Dr. Armour will lead Halozyme's research, clinical development, regulatory, safety and pharmacovigilance efforts. Alison's immediate focus will be the PEGPH20 regulatory submissions for pancreas cancer in the event of positive data. She will also play a key role in shaping the PEGPH20 new indication development strategy and expanding our oncology portfolio.

"I am delighted to welcome Alison to Halozyme," said Dr. Torley. "She brings a wealth of experience in all stages of oncology drug development, as well as over 15 years of practice as a clinical oncologist. Her experience and strong record of overseeing successful regulatory submissions makes Alison a valuable addition to our leadership team."

Dr. Armour joins Halozyme from Endocyte, where she served as Chief Medical Officer and was responsible for the company's clinical division, including all medical, clinical operations, regulatory, data management and pharmacovigilance activities. In this position, she worked on all aspects of the company's portfolio, including folate and PSMA and CAR-T therapies. She played a key role in Endocyte's successful in-licensing deal of PSMA617 in 2017 and the subsequent development process that resulted in Endocyte's sale to Novartis for $2.1 billion in December 2018.

Prior to joining Endocyte, Dr. Armour served as Vice President of Development and team lead for TYKERB® at GSK and then at Novartis. Earlier in her career, Dr. Armour also served as global medical science director at AstraZeneca, where she led early, late stage, and post-commercial medical development for IRESSA®, obtaining the first EGFRm+ approval in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLS) for the drug.

"I am excited to join Halozyme and contribute to its efforts to bring innovative new therapies to the market that can improve patients' lives utilizing my experience in drug development and oncology," said Dr. Armour.

Dr. Armour is known in the industry for her research and her leadership in the areas of medical and radiation oncology—she has co-authored two textbooks and more than 60 publications. Dr. Armour earned her B.Sc. in Biochemistry, her M.B., Ch.B., M.Sc., and Doctorate of Medicine from the University of Glasgow; her FRCR at the Royal College of Radiologists London, UK and her FRCP at the Royal College of Physicians in London, UK, for contributions to the field of oncology.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for the treatment of several cancers and has the potential to be used in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, potential expansion of the Company's oncology portfolio and statements concerning the possible activity, benefits and attributes of PEGPH20, the possible method of action of PEGPH20, its potential application to improve cancer therapies and statements concerning future actions relating to the development of PEGPH20, including potential regulatory submissions and potential new PEGPH20 indications) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected results or delays in development and regulatory review of PEGPH20, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recent Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

