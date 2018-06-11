Halozyme President And Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Helen Torley Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 San Diego

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program recognizes the endeavors of exceptional entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Now in its 32nd year, the program has expanded to honor and recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries throughout the world.

"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to congratulate Helen and the entire Halozyme team for this recognition of their work on behalf of patients, partners and shareholders," said Connie L. Matsui, Halozyme chairman of the board. "Under Helen's leadership, Halozyme has not only made significant progress growing the ENHANZE technology franchise and studying the potential for our investigational oncology drug, but also in strengthening our culture and commitment to excellence. I look forward to our continuing pursuit to make a difference in the lives of patients."

In 2017, Halozyme generated three new ENHANZE® technology agreements and expanded the number of anticipated ENHANZE-partnered products in clinical studies to eight in 2018. In January 2017, Halozyme announced the positive topline results of its randomized phase 2 HALO-202 study of PEGPH20 in combination with ABRAXANE® (nab-paclitaxel) and gemcitabine chemotherapy in metastatic pancreatic cancer patients. The company's ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial, HALO-301, is anticipated to produce an interim analysis for the first primary endpoint between December 2018 and February 2019.

"It is a true honor to accept this award on behalf of the Halozyme team," said Dr. Torley. "Our progress reflects the incredible passion and commitment each team member brings to achieve our mission to improve the lives of patients through advancing new therapies and easing the burden associated with receiving important and often life-saving medicines."

As an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year San Diego award winner, Dr. Torley is eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National competition. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 17.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world's most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs, chosen from an independent panel of judges including entrepreneurs and prominent leaders from business, finance, and the local community. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities in more than 60 countries. ey.com/eoy

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for metastatic pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer and has potential across additional cancers in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's future expectations and plans for growth in 2018, entering into new collaboration agreements, the development and commercialization of product candidates, including timing of clinical trial results announcements and future development and commercial activities of our collaboration partners, the potential benefits and attributes of such product candidates and expected financial outlook for 2018) that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected fluctuations or changes in revenues, including revenues from collaborators, unexpected delays in entering into new collaboration agreements, unexpected results or delays in development of product candidates, including delays in clinical trial patient enrollment and development activities of our collaboration partners, and regulatory review, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 10, 2018.

Contacts:

Jim Mazzola

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

Chris Burton

858-704-8352

ir@halozyme.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halozyme-president-and-chief-executive-officer-dr-helen-torley-named-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2018-san-diego-300663838.html

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.halozyme.com

