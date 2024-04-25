Mahesh Krishnan Elected to Halozyme's Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced the election of Mahesh Krishnan, M.D. to its Board of Directors. Dr. Krishnan has more than 20 years of experience in healthcare, biotechnology and health services.

"Mahesh is a dynamic and highly accomplished healthcare executive, and we are pleased to welcome him to the Halozyme board," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "His experience with building and growing business opportunities in addition to his medical expertise, will provide valuable perspective as we expand our leadership as the premier provider of innovative drug delivery technologies."

Dr. Krishnan currently serves as Group Vice President of Growth at DaVita, Inc., one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. He was co-lead of the DaVita Venture Group, where he oversaw strategic partnerships in technology and research and development within the organization. In his current role, he also oversees aspects of medical policy in Washington, D.C. Dr. Krishnan previously served as DaVita's Group Vice President of Research and Development and was the company's first international Chief Medical Officer. Prior to DaVita, he served in various roles at Amgen Inc., including as the Global Development Leader for Epogen® and Executive Director, Medical Policy for all of Amgen's domestic products. Prior to his time at Amgen, Dr. Krishnan was a practicing nephrologist at Virginia Nephrology Group.

"I am honored to join Halozyme as a board member at such an exciting time for their business," said Dr. Krishnan. "As they continue to innovate with their disruptive drug delivery technologies and execute their patient centric vision, I look forward to leveraging my background and sharing my expertise to support their growth."

Dr. Krishnan earned his B.S. in pre-medicine from The Pennsylvania State University and M.D. from Jefferson Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. He also holds an M.P.H. from Johns Hopkins University and an M.B.A. in healthcare management from the Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution is used to facilitate the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, with the goal of reducing treatment burden for patients. Having touched more than 800,000 patient lives in post-marketing use in seven commercialized products across more than 100 global markets, Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical and Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures and commercializes, for itself or with partners, drug-device combination products using its advanced auto-injector technologies that are designed to provide commercial or functional advantages such as improved convenience, reliability and tolerability, and enhanced patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two commercial proprietary products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products and ongoing product development programs with several pharmaceutical companies including Teva Pharmaceuticals and Idorsia Pharmaceuticals.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA and has offices in Ewing, NJ and Minnetonka, MN. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

