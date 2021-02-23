Halozyme Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Results And Full Year 2020 Results

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook.

"The fourth quarter capped an extraordinary year for Halozyme during which we transitioned to a profitable, high-growth company with strong prospects for continued growth over the long-term," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "Our strong growth prospects are fueled by recent product approvals for subcutaneous DARZALEX® (daratumumab) and Phesgo® (pertuzumab, trastuzumab and hyaluronidase) utilizing our ENHANZE® technology. Building on our portfolio of 5 commercialized partner products, we project the expansion of our development pipeline, including 4 products being evaluated in 7 phase 3 studies utilizing our ENHANZE® technology. We believe this advancing pipeline of products utilizing our ENHANZE® technology is setting the potential for multiple waves of future product launches that will deliver long-term growth in revenues, profitability and cash flow."

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Highlights Include:

In February 2021 , argenx announced a "go" decision for its ADHERE trial evaluating subcutaneous (SC) efgartigimod with ENHANZE ® technology in chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP). argenx plans to continue enrollment to include approximately 130 patients to support potential registration of SC efgartigimod for the treatment of CIDP.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $121.7 million compared to $53.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by a $30.0 million upfront payment from Horizon, a $15.0 million sales milestone from Janssen, an increase in royalty revenue following the strong DARZALEX FASPRO ® launch during the second quarter and an increase in product sales. Revenue for the quarter included $32.0 million in royalties, an increase of 86% compared to $17.2 million in the prior year period.

Total revenues for the full year were $267.6 million , compared with $196.0 million in 2019, representing growth of 37% year over year.

compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by a upfront payment from Horizon, a sales milestone from Janssen, an increase in royalty revenue following the strong DARZALEX FASPRO launch during the second quarter and an increase in product sales. Revenue for the quarter included million in royalties, an increase of 86% compared to in the prior year period. Total revenues for the full year were , compared with in 2019, representing growth of 37% year over year. Research and development expenses for the fourth quarter were $7.4 million , compared to $45.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in expenses was due to a decrease in clinical trial activities-related costs as a result of the Company halting its oncology drug development efforts beginning in November 2019 and one-time restructuring charges of $17.2 million in the prior year related to the shift in strategic focus to the Company's ENHANZE ® technology.

Research and development expenses for the full year were $34.2 million , compared with $140.8 million in 2019.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease in expenses was due to a decrease in clinical trial activities-related costs as a result of the Company halting its oncology drug development efforts beginning in and one-time restructuring charges of in the prior year related to the shift in strategic focus to the Company's ENHANZE technology. Research and development expenses for the full year were , compared with in 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter were $10.4 million , compared to $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower compensation and commercial-related expenses related to the corporate restructuring announced in November 2019 and a one-time restructuring charge of $11.2 million in the prior year.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the full year were $45.7 million , compared with $77.3 million in 2019.

, compared to for the fourth quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower compensation and commercial-related expenses related to the corporate restructuring announced in and a one-time restructuring charge of in the prior year. Selling, general and administrative expenses for the full year were , compared with in 2019. Operating income for the fourth quarter was $77.6 million , compared to an operating loss of $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating income for the full year was $144.3 million , compared to an operating loss of $67.6 million in 2019.

, compared to an operating loss of in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating income for the full year was , compared to an operating loss of in 2019. Net income for the fourth quarter was $73.2 million , or $0.50 per share, compared to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 of $34.4 million , or loss of $0.24 per share.

Net income for the full year was $129.1 million or $0.91 per share, compared to a net loss of $72.2 million or loss of $0.50 per share in 2019.

, or per share, compared to a net loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 of , or loss of per share. Net income for the full year was or per share, compared to a net loss of or loss of per share in 2019. Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $368.0 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $421.3 million at December 31, 2019.

at December 31, 2020, compared to at December 31, 2019. During 2020, the Company repurchased 6.5 million shares of common stock for $150 million at an average price of $23.05 , bringing the total for share repurchases since the announcement of the Company's three-year share repurchase program to $350.0 million at an average price of $19.88 .

Financial Outlook for 2021

Based on the latest information from collaboration partners and planned expenditures for the year, the Company expects:

Revenues of $375 million to $395 million , representing year-over-year growth of 40%-48%, with revenues from royalties projected to approximately double versus 2020;

to , representing year-over-year growth of 40%-48%, with revenues from royalties projected to approximately double versus 2020; Operating Income of $215 million to $235 million , representing year-over-year growth of 49%-63%;

to , representing year-over-year growth of 49%-63%; Earnings per share on a GAAP basis of $1.40 to $1.55 , representing year-over-year growth of 54%-70%.

The Company plans to repurchase up to $125 million in common stock during 2021 as part of the $550 million three-year share repurchase plan authorized by Halozyme's board of directors in 2019. The amount and timing of shares to be repurchased in 2021 will be subject to a variety of factors including market conditions, other business considerations and applicable legal requirements.

Webcast and Conference Call

Halozyme will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the fourth quarter of 2020 today, Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Torley will lead the call, which will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a replay will be available following the close of the call. To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/7096809. After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company bringing disruptive solutions to significantly improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies. Halozyme advises and supports its biopharmaceutical partners in key aspects of new drug development with the goal of improving patients' lives while helping its partners achieve global commercial success. As the innovators of the ENHANZE® technology, which can reduce hours-long treatments to a matter of minutes, Halozyme's commercially-validated solution has positively impacted more than 400,000 patient lives via five commercialized products across more than 100 global markets. Halozyme and its world-class partners are currently advancing multiple therapeutic programs intended to deliver innovative therapies, with the potential to improve the lives of patients around the globe. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 forms the basis of the ENHANZE® technology and is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, potentially reducing the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its ENHANZE® technology to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion, argenx and Horizon Therapeutics. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth in this press release include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's expected future financial performance (including the Company's financial outlook for 2021) and expectations for future growth, profitability, revenue, operating income, cash flow, expenses and earnings-per-share and the Company's plans to continue its share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology may include the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs and facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® business may include potential growth driven by our partners' development and commercialization efforts, the size and growth prospects of our partners' drug franchises, potential new ENHANZE® collaborations and collaborative targets and regulatory review and potential approvals of new ENHANZE® products. These forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning and involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in these forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected levels of revenues, expenditures and costs, inability to sustain profitability, unexpected delays in the execution of the Company's share repurchase program, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, or in the development, regulatory review or commercialization of ENHANZE® products, including any potential delays caused by the current COVID-19 global pandemic, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events or patient outcomes and competitive conditions. These and other factors that may result in differences are discussed in greater detail in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Royalties $ 31,997



$ 17,230



$ 88,596



$ 69,899

Product sales, net 32,455



22,693



55,987



66,048

Revenues under collaborative agreements 57,251



13,742



123,011



60,045

Total revenues 121,703



53,665



267,594



195,992

Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales 26,272



16,687



43,367



45,546

Research and development 7,380



45,111



34,236



140,804

Selling, general and administrative 10,427



23,929



45,736



77,252

Total operating expenses 44,079



85,727



123,339



263,602

Operating income (loss) 77,624



(32,062)



144,255



(67,610)

Other income (expense):













Investment and other income, net 661



1,333



5,425



6,986

Interest expense (5,036)



(3,731)



(20,378)



(11,627)

Net income (loss) before income taxes 73,249



(34,460)



129,302



(72,251)

Income tax expense 85



(63)



217



(11)

Net income (loss) $ 73,164



$ (34,397)



$ 129,085



$ (72,240)

















Net income (loss) per share:













Basic $ 0.54



$ (0.24)



$ 0.95



$ (0.50)

Diluted $ 0.50



$ (0.24)



$ 0.91



$ (0.50)

















Shares used in computing net income (loss) per share:













Basic 135,107



141,046



136,206



144,329

Diluted 145,122



141,046



141,463



144,329









Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 147,703



$ 120,179

Marketable securities, available-for-sale 220,310



301,083

Accounts receivable, net and other contract assets 97,730



59,442

Inventories 60,747



29,359

Prepaid expenses and other assets 28,274



33,373

Total current assets 554,764



543,436

Property and equipment, net 10,593



10,855

Prepaid expenses and other assets 14,067



11,083

Restricted cash 500



500

Total assets $ 579,924



$ 565,874









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 1,928



$ 6,434

Accrued expenses 20,483



55,649

Deferred revenue, current portion 1,746



4,012

Current portion of long-term debt, net 397,228



19,542

Total current liabilities 421,385



85,637









Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,026



1,247

Long-term debt, net —



383,045

Other long-term liabilities 3,466



4,180









Stockholders' equity:





Common stock 135



137

Additional paid-in capital 625,483



695,066

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 22



240

Accumulated deficit (474,593)



(603,678)

Total stockholders' equity 151,047



91,765

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 579,924



$ 565,874



SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

