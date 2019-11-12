Halozyme Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 and provided an update on its recent corporate activities and outlook.

"We have transitioned our strategy to focus solely on our high-growth, high-margin ENHANZE® drug delivery technology," said Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer. "With profitability anticipated in the second quarter of 2020 and a long runway for growth with ENHANZE®, we are in a strong position to build value and return capital to investors."

Third Quarter 2019 and Recent Highlights Include:

In November 2019 , the Company announced strategic actions to reposition the Company with a focus solely on its ENHANZE ® drug delivery technology following the announcement that the HALO-301 Phase 3 study did not meet its primary endpoint. In order to implement this strategic shift, the Company initiated an organizational restructuring to close its oncology operations. Headcount will be reduced by approximately 55%, or approximately 160 positions, with over 80% of the reduction completed in early January 2020 . Upon completion of the restructuring and after booking all related one-time charges, Halozyme anticipates becoming a sustainably profitable company beginning in the second quarter of 2020.

, the Company announced that the Board of Directors has authorized the initiation of a capital return program to repurchase up to of the Company's outstanding common stock over the next three years. The Board will regularly review this capital return program in connection with a balanced capital allocation strategy. In October 2019 , collaboration partner Roche nominated one new undisclosed target to be studied utilizing the ENHANZE ® technology, triggering a $10 million milestone payment to Halozyme.

, collaboration partner Roche nominated one new undisclosed target to be studied utilizing the ENHANZE technology, triggering a milestone payment to Halozyme. In October 2019 , collaboration partner Bristol-Myers Squibb initiated a Phase 1 study of relatlimab in combination with nivolumab utilizing the ENHANZE ® technology.

, collaboration partner Bristol-Myers Squibb initiated a Phase 1 study of relatlimab in combination with nivolumab utilizing the ENHANZE technology. In September 2019 , Roche announced that the global Phase 3 FeDeriCa study met its primary endpoint. The FeDeriCa study investigated a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab (Perjeta ® ) and trastuzumab (Herceptin ® ) for subcutaneous administration using Halozyme's ENHANZE ® drug delivery technology in combination with intravenous chemotherapy. Additional data from the FeDeriCa study will be the subject of a presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December, followed by regulatory submissions to health authorities worldwide anticipated in early 2020.

, Roche announced that the global Phase 3 FeDeriCa study met its primary endpoint. The FeDeriCa study investigated a fixed-dose combination of pertuzumab (Perjeta ) and trastuzumab (Herceptin ) for subcutaneous administration using Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery technology in combination with intravenous chemotherapy. Additional data from the FeDeriCa study will be the subject of a presentation at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December, followed by regulatory submissions to health authorities worldwide anticipated in early 2020. In September 2019 , a Halozyme collaboration partner initiated a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers for an undisclosed target utilizing the ENHANZE ® technology.

, a Halozyme collaboration partner initiated a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers for an undisclosed target utilizing the ENHANZE technology. In August 2019 , Roche initiated a Phase 1 study with OCREVUS® (ocrelizumab) utilizing the ENHANZE® technology in patients with multiple sclerosis.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the third quarter was $46.2 million compared to $25.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. The year-over-year increase was primarily driven by higher product sales of bulk rHuPH20 to Janssen of $20.1 million . Revenue for the quarter included $16.6 million in royalties, which compared to $18.7 million in the prior year period. The decrease in royalties was mainly driven by lower sales of Herceptin ® SC by Roche, partially offset by higher sales of RITUXAN HYCELA™ in the U.S. by Roche and higher sales of HyQvia by Takeda.

Financial Outlook for 2019

Halozyme is updating its 2019 financial guidance ranges:

Total revenues are now expected in the range of $195 million to $205 million , compared with prior guidance of $205 million to $215 million , primarily driven by the movement of a planned Phase 3 trial start from 2019 to 2020, offset in part, by a new unplanned target nomination. Included in that total, royalties are expected in the range of $67 million to $69 million , compared with prior guidance of $72 million to $74 million ;

Webcast and Conference Call

Halozyme will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the third quarter of 2019 today, Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Torley will lead the call, which will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a replay will be available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit halozyme.com approximately fifteen minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The call may also be accessed by dialing (877) 824-0907 (domestic callers) or (647) 689-5655 (international callers). A telephone replay will be available after the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic callers) or (416) 621-4642 (international callers) using replay ID number 6597916.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on novel biological and drug delivery approaches. Halozyme's proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids and potentially reduce the treatment burden of other drugs to patients. Halozyme has licensed its rHuPH20 technology, called ENHANZE®, to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Alexion and argenx. Halozyme derives revenues from these collaborations in the form of milestones and royalties as the Company's partners make progress developing and commercializing their products being developed with ENHANZE®. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

In addition to historical information, the statements set forth above include forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements concerning the Company's future financial performance including expectations for profitability and reduced expenses, plans to implement an organizational restructuring including anticipated reductions in employee headcount, plans to focus its operations solely on its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology, and the Company's plans to initiate a share repurchase program. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company's ENHANZE® drug delivery technology may include potential growth of the ENHANZE® business, the possible activity, benefits and attributes of ENHANZE®, the possible method of action of ENHANZE®, its potential application to aid in the dispersion and absorption of other injected therapeutic drugs, the number of collaborative targets actually chosen, whether such products are ultimately developed or commercialized, whether milestones triggering milestone payments will be achieved, and statements concerning facilitating more rapid delivery of injectable medications through subcutaneous delivery that involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified through use of the words "believe," "enable," "may," "will," "could," "intends," "estimate," "anticipate," "plan," "predict," "probable," "potential," "possible," "should," "continue," and other words of similar meaning. Actual results could differ materially from the expectations contained in forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, including unexpected fluctuations or changes in revenues, including revenues from collaborators, unexpected delays or results of the Company's organizational restructuring, unexpected expenditures and costs, unexpected delays in the execution of the planned share repurchase, unexpected results or delays in the growth of the Company's ENHANZE® business, unexpected results or delays in the development and regulatory review of ENHANZE® products, regulatory approval requirements, unexpected adverse events and competitive conditions.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share amounts)





Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:















Royalties

$ 16,609



$ 18,710



$ 52,669



$ 59,643

Product sales, net

29,205



6,269



43,355



17,553

Revenues under collaborative agreements

416



577



46,303



14,434

Total revenues

46,230



25,556



142,327



91,630

Operating expenses:















Cost of product sales

22,333



626



28,859



4,514

Research and development

30,455



35,540



95,693



113,602

Selling, general and administrative

17,979



14,864



53,323



42,773

Total operating expenses

70,767



51,030



177,875



160,889

Operating loss

(24,537)



(25,474)



(35,548)



(69,259)

Other income (expense):















Investment and other income, net

1,613



1,910



5,653



5,561

Interest expense

(2,078)



(4,286)



(7,896)



(14,286)

Net loss before income taxes

(25,002)



(27,850)



(37,791)



(77,984)

Income tax expense

13



—



52



220

Net loss

$ (25,015)



$ (27,850)



$ (37,843)



$ (78,204)



















Net loss per share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.17)



$ (0.19)



$ (0.26)



$ (0.55)



















Shares used in computing net loss per share:















Basic and diluted

146,136



143,949



145,435



143,396



Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands)





September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 59,202



$ 57,936

Marketable securities, available-for-sale

178,796



296,590

Accounts receivable, net

40,744



30,005

Inventories

36,051



22,625

Prepaid expenses and other assets

27,248



20,693

Total current assets

342,041



427,849

Property and equipment, net

15,398



7,465

Prepaid expenses and other assets

12,417



4,434

Restricted cash

500



500

Total assets

$ 370,356



$ 440,248











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 4,314



$ 4,079

Accrued expenses

45,679



49,529

Deferred revenue, current portion

3,511



4,247

Current portion of long-term debt, net

54,537



91,506

Total current liabilities

108,041



149,361











Deferred revenue, net of current portion

1,247



5,008

Long-term debt, net

9,308



34,874

Other long-term liabilities

6,407



2,118











Stockholders' equity:







Common stock

147



145

Additional paid-in capital

814,095



780,457

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

392



(277)

Accumulated deficit

(569,281)



(531,438)

Total stockholders' equity

245,353



248,887

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 370,356



$ 440,248



