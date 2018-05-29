Halozyme Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

On Wednesday, June 20, Laurie Stelzer, senior vice president and chief financial officer will represent Halozyme in a question and answer session at the 2018 JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference in New York at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT.

Webcasts of both sessions can be accessed through the "Investors" section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 90 days following each event. To access a live webcast, please visit Halozyme's website approximately 15 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel oncology therapies that target the tumor microenvironment. Halozyme's lead proprietary program, investigational drug pegvorhyaluronidase alfa (PEGPH20), applies a unique approach to targeting solid tumors, allowing increased access of co-administered cancer drug therapies to the tumor in animal models. PEGPH20 is currently in development for metastatic pancreatic cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, metastatic breast cancer and has potential across additional cancers in combination with different types of cancer therapies. In addition to its proprietary product portfolio, Halozyme has established value-driving partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies including Roche, Baxalta, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Alexion for its ENHANZE® drug delivery technology. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contacts:

Jim Mazzola

858-704-8122

ir@halozyme.com

Chris Burton

858-704-8352

ir@halozyme.com

