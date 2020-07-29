Halozyme To Host Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Webcast And Conference Call

SAN DIEGO, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the second quarter 2020 on Monday, August 10 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will lead the call. On the same date, Halozyme will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, following the close of trading.

To register for this conference call, please use this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6277618. After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

The call will be webcast live through the "Investors" section of Halozyme's corporate website and a recording will be made available following the close of the call. To access the webcast and additional documents related to the call, please visit the Investors page of www.halozyme.com approximately 15 minutes prior to the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A telephone replay will be available for two weeks after the call by dialing (800) 585-8367 (domestic callers) or (416) 621-4642 (international callers) using replay ID number 6277618.

About Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharma technology platform company that provides innovative and disruptive solutions with the goal of improving patient experience and outcomes. Our proprietary enzyme rHuPH20 is used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids. We license our technology to biopharmaceutical companies to collaboratively develop products that combine our ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the collaborators' proprietary compounds. Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego. For more information visit www.halozyme.com.

Contact:

Al Kildani

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

858-704-8122

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.

