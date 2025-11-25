Halozyme to Participate in the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) ("Halozyme") today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will present and host investor meetings at the 8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference.

The presentation is scheduled for Tuesday, December 2 at 10:20am PT / 1:20pm ET.

A live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. Replays of the audio webcasts will be available for 90 days following the conference.

About Halozyme

Halozyme is a biopharmaceutical company advancing disruptive solutions to improve patient experiences and outcomes for emerging and established therapies.

As the innovators of ENHANZE® drug delivery technology with the proprietary enzyme rHuPH20, Halozyme's commercially validated solution facilitates the subcutaneous delivery of injected drugs and fluids, reducing treatment burden and improving convenience. ENHANZE® has touched more than one million patient lives through ten commercialized products across over 100 global markets and is licensed to leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies including Roche, Takeda, Pfizer, Janssen, AbbVie, Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, argenx, ViiV Healthcare, Chugai Pharmaceutical, Acumen Pharmaceuticals, and Merus N.V.

Halozyme is also developing Hypercon™ to expand the breadth of its drug delivery technology portfolio. Hypercon™ is an innovative microparticle technology that is expected to set a new standard in hyper concentration of drugs and biologics that can reduce the injection volume for the same dosage and expands opportunities for at-home and health care provider administration. The addition of Hypercon™ enhances our ability to transform the patient treatment experience by enabling the creation and delivery of highly concentrated biologics, substantially broadening the scope of therapeutics that can be delivered subcutaneously. The Hypercon™ technology has been licensed to leading biopharmaceutical partners, including Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, and argenx.

Halozyme also develops, manufactures, and commercializes drug-device combination products using advanced auto-injector technologies designed to improve convenience, reliability, and tolerability, enhancing patient comfort and adherence. The Company has two proprietary commercial products, Hylenex® and XYOSTED®, partnered commercial products, and ongoing development programs with Teva Pharmaceuticals and McDermott Laboratories Limited, an affiliate of Viatris Inc.

Halozyme is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with offices in Ewing, NJ; Minnetonka, MN; and Boston, MA. Minnetonka is also the site of its operations facility.

For more information, visit www.halozyme.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact:

Tram Bui

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

609-333-7668

[email protected]

SOURCE Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.