Halpern Law Firm Announces $3.8 Million Dollar Verdict for Asbestos Mesothelioma Clients in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry and Rae Chirdon, clients impacted by mesothelioma, were awarded a total verdict of $3.8 million by a jury in Allegheny County. This amount includes $2.3 million in compensatory damages and $1.5 million in punitive damages. The trial lasted nearly a week, during which the jury found Foster Wheeler fully liable for Mr. Chirdon's injuries. Judge Arnold Klein presided over the case.

David Halpern, Esq. Chris Madeksho, Esq.

David Halpern, managing attorney at the Halpern Law Firm, stated, "This verdict is a powerful affirmation of justice. I am grateful for the trust my clients placed in me and proud to advocate for what is right." Halpern and his team, including Chris Madeksho, Ken Behrend, and Billy Galerston express their gratitude to the entire trial team for their contributions to this favorable outcome for the Chirdon family.

Mr. Harry Chirdon worked as a boilermaker for several decades and was employed by Foster Wheeler for approximately ten (10) weeks of his career. Mr. Chirdon, age 76, and his wife, Rae, are from Altoona, Pennsylvania. In his retirement, Mr. Chirdon spent time volunteering by driving children from the Amish communities to a hospital in Philadelphia for treatment. Mr. Chirdon was treated at UPMC where he underwent a surgical resection of his left lung. He has an incurable cancer, mesothelioma, caused by previous exposure to asbestos. He has a limited life expectancy.

Included in the Plaintiff's pre-trial statement was, "The Defendant in the case is an employer of workers who worked at worksites where asbestos exposure occurred. The name of this employer is Foster Wheeler Corporation. Foster Wheeler Corporation is in the business of providing engineering services, manufacturing boilers, and servicing boilers throughout the United States and around the world."

The jury held Foster Wheeler 100% responsible after Attorney Chris Madeksho, a member of the Halpern Law Firm's trial team, argued that the company neglected its duty to ensure proper safety regarding asbestos exposure for its employees. Madeksho presented evidence showing that Foster Wheeler failed to adhere to OSHA regulations.

Foster Wheeler called no expert witnesses. The Halpern Law Firm successfully supported the Chirdons with testimonies from retained expert Dr. Daniel Dupont and Harry Chirdon's treating surgeon, Dr. Ryan Levy.

When asked about the verdict Madeksho said, "Although Mr. Chirdon will pass away from his mesothelioma, this verdict tells his family that his community sees him as a man worth respect, worth caring for."

Ken Behrend, a member of the trial team, said of the verdict, "It was an honor to be a part of the trial team. As a direct result of our working together with the Halpern Firm, we were able to present the winning arguments on behalf of the Chirdons."

At The Halpern Law Firm, we believe that mesothelioma victims deserve fair compensation for the negligence of companies that exposed them to asbestos. We are pleased to see justice served for the Chirdons.

