Hamelin-Laie International School in Barcelona joins Nord Anglia Education's global family of premium schools

LONDON, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education today announced that Hamelin-Laie International School in Barcelona, Spain has joined its family of premium international schools. Hamelin-Laie marks Nord Anglia's second school in Spain and its 79th school worldwide.

Founded in 1989, Hamelin-Laie teaches 1,300 students from 40 nationalities from Nursery to 12th grade. It offers the national curriculum up to High School, taught in English, Spanish, and Catalan. It then offers an IB Diploma and the National Bachillerato — the Spanish national curriculum — in the final two years. The school's students are also accepted into the world's top 100 universities.

Hamelin-Laie is a pioneer in trilingual learning. As the first school in Catalonia to introduce learning in English, Catalan and Spanish, its methodology has been studied by international universities. It is also the first school in Spain to teach Mandarin Chinese, and in 2019, the school officially became a Confucius Institute classroom.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education, said:

"Hamelin-Laie and Nord Anglia share the same educational philosophy of wanting to help our students to achieve more than they ever imagined. We're proud that Hamelin-Laie has chosen to join Nord Anglia and excited by the prospect of what we can achieve together for our students."

Ms Sas Pont, Founder of Hamelin-Laie International School, said: "We wanted to become part of the Nord Anglia family of schools because of the immense opportunities it offers our students and colleagues. Everyone at our school is delighted by today's news and what it means for our school community."

Hamelin-Laie's 1,300 students join over 70,000 other Nord Anglia students worldwide and have access to unforgettable, world-class learning opportunities that include collaborations with institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, and MIT. Students also have access to Nord Anglia's Global Campus, a technology-enabled learning platform connecting them to thousands of their peers worldwide.

Hamelin-Laie's teachers will benefit from Nord Anglia's world-class professional development programme. This includes online learning through Nord Anglia University and Nord Anglia's Master's Degree in international education with King's College London.

Hamelin-Laie joins International College Spain in Madrid, Nord Anglia's first school in Spain.

