Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Dates Of Its 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call

GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced that it will release 2019 Second Quarter financial results and file its 2019 Second Quarter 10-Q after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2019 to discuss its results for the 2019 second quarter.

Conference Call: Thursday, August 1, 2019

Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Telephone: (833) 241-4258 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4209 (International)



Conference ID: 7837809



(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

For Replay Call: (800) 585-8367 (Toll Free) or (416) 621-4642 (International)



Conference ID: 7837809



This call will also be broadcast live and available for replay over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware primarily in outlet malls throughout the United States. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Related Links

http://www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com

