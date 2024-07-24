HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES DATES OF ITS 2024 SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

GLEN ALLEN, Va., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that it will release its 2024 second quarter financial results and file its 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, after the close of the market on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 1, 2024, to discuss its results.

Conference Call: Thursday, August 1, 2024 Time: 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) Telephone: 888-350-3452 (toll free) International 647-362-9199

Conference ID: 1809480

(Call in at least five minutes before start time)

The conference call will also be webcast live over the internet. To access the call, go to www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software. An archive of the webcast will be available on the company website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm and strategic partner of the Company since 2021. HealthBeacon develops connected devices that enable patients to manage at home chronic conditions that require the use of injectable medications, and it provides other health services. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company