Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces First Quarter 2021 Results

Highlights

Revenue increased 23.5% to $149.2 million , driven by continued strong consumer demand for small kitchen appliances across the Company's core North American market

, driven by continued strong consumer demand for small kitchen appliances across the Company's core North American market Operating profit increased to $5.3 million compared to $0.5 million

compared to Net income from continuing operations increased to $2.9 million , or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.4 million , or $0.10 per diluted share

, or per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of , or per diluted share Strong consumer demand in the North American market is expected to continue

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Compared to First Quarter 2020

Total revenue increased 23.5% to $149.2 million compared to $120.8 million. Revenue in the North American consumer market increased significantly, driven by strong demand in the US, Canadian and Latin American markets. In the global commercial market, while revenue decreased in the first quarter, this marketplace is currently rebounding, and results are expected to improve significantly in 2021 compared to 2020 as the food service and hospitality industries recover from pandemic-driven declines.

In the first quarter, Company sales through the ecommerce channel increased 59% and accounted for 35% of total revenue. Sales of the Company's premium products increased 46%.

Gross profit margin increased to 21.2% compared to 20.7%, primarily due to customer and product mix. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $26.4 million compared to $24.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven primarily by an increase in third-party and consulting services fees as well as increased employee-related costs.

Operating profit increased to $5.3 million compared to $0.5 million. Net income from continuing operations increased to $2.9 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $1.4 million, or $0.10 per diluted share.

Cash Flow and Debt

For the first quarter of 2021, use of cash before financing activities, which is comprised of cash used for operating and investing activities from continuing operations, was $3.6 million compared to a use of $10.7 million in the prior year period. Net working capital increased by $71.1 million and reflected an increase in inventory and trade receivables partially offset by higher accounts payable. Increased inventory is due to the Company's planning for anticipated continued strong consumer demand for its products as well as to ongoing congestion in the transportation supply chain. Higher trade receivables are mainly attributable to the increased sales in the first quarter of 2021. Net debt, or debt minus cash and cash equivalents, at March 31, 2021 was $101.2 million compared to $67.5 million at March 31, 2020, and $96.0 million at December 31, 2020, and reflects the changes in net working capital.

Outlook

The strong momentum experienced by the Company in the fourth quarter of 2020 continued into the first quarter of 2021, driven by strong consumer demand for its products in its core North American market. Demand is expected to remain relatively strong throughout 2021. The Company believes that consumers will continue to cook more at home even as the pandemic recedes, due to the development of new cooking habits. Additionally, household formation by millennials and boomers transitioning to new homes or remodeling are ongoing demographic trends that are expected to continue to drive demand for small kitchen appliances.

In the global commercial market, the food service and hospitality industries are currently rebounding as vaccines are administered and people begin to resume dining out and traveling, although not expected to fully return to pre-pandemic levels in 2021. The Company continues to be optimistic about the potential for the global commercial market and expects significant revenue and profit growth in 2021, based on order patterns and customer input. Hamilton Beach Brands continues to invest in new commercial products and expand its offerings across the food service kitchen. The Company also continues to invest in digital marketing and ecommerce and has strengthened its partnerships with regional and global chains, all of which position it well as the commercial market continues to rebound.

For the first half of 2021, including better-than-expected results in the first quarter, the Company expects revenue to increase and operating profit to increase significantly compared to the first half of 2020.

Certain pressures in the global supply chain that are affecting a wide range of industries could have an impact on the Company's ability to satisfy the anticipated strong demand in the second half of 2021. Material and transportation costs are increasing, and shipping and transportation congestion challenges persist. The company is taking a number of steps to mitigate these conditions.

The Company will provide a more detailed outlook on the second half and full year 2021 when it announces second quarter 2021 results.

The Company continues to make progress with its strategic initiatives to drive growth in revenue and operating profit margin over time. In 2021, the Company plans to further increase its focus on ecommerce and position itself for growth in dollars and share. The Company is supporting growth in the ecommerce channel with a number of digital marketing programs, expansion of its direct-to-consumer distribution operation and increasing its participation with pure-play and omnichannel customers.

In the premium market, the Company plans to support the strong momentum and revenue growth of the last two quarters with continued investments in robust new product development as well as pursuing additional partnerships and licensing agreements to further expand its participation in the premium market.

In 2021, the Company plans to increase investment in new opportunities in the home, particularly in the large and fast-growing health and wellness space. Two examples of this include expanding its air purification offerings and entering the water filtration category.

The Company's leading portfolio of consumer preferred brands and products, which ranges from value to luxury and covers more than 50 categories, is a key competitive advantage. Hamilton Beach Brands introduced nearly 70 new products in 2020 and expects to introduce approximately 130 new products over the years 2021 and 2022. Even with employees working remotely, the Company's new product development process is working well. These accomplishments are playing an important role in the Company's ability to benefit from the broad small appliance demand across the cooking and beverage categories.

Conference Call

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

2021

2020

(In thousands, except per

share data) Revenue $ 149,249



$ 120,846

Cost of sales 117,556



95,806

Gross profit 31,693



25,040

Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,379



24,213

Amortization of intangible assets 50



324

Operating profit 5,264



503

Interest expense, net 720



603

Other expense, net 171



1,702

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 4,373



(1,802)

Income tax expense (benefit) 1,497



(448)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 2,876



(1,354)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax —



22,866

Net income $ 2,876



$ 21,512









Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:





Continuing operations $ 0.21



$ (0.10)

Discontinued operations —



1.68

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.21



$ 1.58









Basic weighted average shares outstanding 13,855



13,625

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,874



13,625



HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



MARCH 31

2021

DECEMBER 31

2020

MARCH 31

2020

(In thousands) Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,375



$ 2,415



$ 2,078

Trade receivables, net 107,934



144,797



69,569

Inventory 163,831



173,962



89,986

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,770



15,118



16,427

Current assets of discontinued operations —



—



324

Total current assets 286,910



336,292



178,384

Property, plant and equipment, net 24,252



23,490



22,465

Goodwill 6,253



6,253



6,253

Other intangible assets, net 1,842



1,892



2,818

Deferred income taxes 3,416



6,965



5,128

Deferred costs 13,960



13,449



11,172

Other non-current assets 2,708



2,827



2,150

Total assets $ 339,341



$ 391,168



$ 228,370

Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 102,725



$ 152,054



$ 61,578

Accounts payable to NACCO Industries, Inc. 10



505



496

Revolving credit agreements —



—



34,547

Accrued compensation 10,894



15,981



8,126

Accrued product returns 5,860



6,853



7,536

Other current liabilities 18,465



23,677



14,098

Current liabilities of discontinued operations —



—



1,099

Total current liabilities 137,954



199,070



127,480

Revolving credit agreements 102,555



98,360



35,000

Other long-term liabilities 16,133



13,633



12,494

Total liabilities 256,642



311,063



174,974

Stockholders' equity









Class A Common stock 102



100



99

Class B Common stock 41



41



41

Capital in excess of par value 59,456



58,485



55,062

Treasury stock (5,960)



(5,960)



(5,960)

Retained earnings 46,489



44,915



23,996

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,429)



(17,476)



(19,842)

Total stockholders' equity 82,699



80,105



53,396

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 339,341



$ 391,168



$ 228,370



HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

2021

2020

(In thousands) Operating activities





Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,876



$ (1,354)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash used for operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 896



792

Deferred income taxes 3,702



1,182

Stock compensation expense 1,107



555

Other 405



343

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Affiliate payable (495)



—

Trade receivables 36,853



34,811

Inventory 9,774



17,047

Other assets 926



(5,637)

Accounts payable (49,152)



(49,550)

Other liabilities (8,781)



(8,231)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations (1,889)



(10,042)

Investing activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (1,746)



(625)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from continuing operations (1,746)



(625)

Financing activities





Net additions to revolving credit agreements 4,129



11,102

Other financing (134)



—

Cash dividends paid (1,302)



(1,226)

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from continuing operations 2,693



9,876

Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations —



(4,968)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations —



6

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from discontinued operations —



—

Cash provided by (used for) discontinued operations —



(4,962)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (85)



1,376

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Increase (decrease) for the period from continuing operations (1,027)



585

Decrease for the period from discontinued operations —



(4,962)

Balance at the beginning of the period 3,436



7,164

Balance at the end of the period $ 2,409



$ 2,787









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Continuing operations:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,375



$ 2,078

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 210



186

Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 824



378

Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations —



145

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 2,409



$ 2,787



