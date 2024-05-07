HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) (the Company) today announced first quarter 2024 results.

Highlights - First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

2024 2023

(In millions) Revenue $ 128.3 $ 128.3 Gross profit $ 30.1 $ 20.9 % of revenue 23.4 % 16.3 % Operating profit (loss) $ (0.9) $ (5.1)

Cash flow from operating activities $ 19.7 $ 34.9 Total debt $ 50.0 $ 79.3 Net debt $ 23.7 $ 77.1

Total revenue of $128.3 million was flat to a year ago

was flat to a year ago Gross profit margin improved 710 basis points to 23.4% compared to 16.3%

Operating loss was $0.9 million versus a loss of $5.1 million a year ago

versus a loss of a year ago Cash provided by operating activities was $19.7 million compared to $34.9 million

compared to The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary completed the acquisition of HealthBeacon PLC, a medical technology company and strategic partner of the Company since 2021

The Company affirmed its full year 2024 outlook of a modest increase in total revenue and a moderate increase in operating profit based on gross profit margin expansion and sees upside potential if consumer spending and retail sales remain strong

Results - First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023

Total revenue of $128.3 million was flat compared to the prior year period. Revenue overall benefited from an 8% increase in unit volume and a favorable product mix. These benefits were offset by decreased selling prices versus a year ago. In the Company's consumer markets, revenue increases in the Mexican and Latin American markets were offset by decreases in the U.S. and Canadian markets. In the Company's Global Commercial market, revenue increased slightly. The acquisition of HealthBeacon on February 2, 2024 added a new revenue stream that was not material in the current quarter.

Gross profit totaled $30.1 million compared to $20.9 million. Gross profit margin expanded by 710 basis points to 23.4% compared to 16.3%, primarily due to lower product costs and a favorable product mix partially offset by the impact of a $0.7 million non-cash lease impairment related to the consolidation of warehouses.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $30.9 million compared to $25.9 million. Approximately one-half of this increase is related to the addition of HealthBeacon's selling, general and administrative expenses along with $1.0 million of transaction costs that will not recur. The remaining half is related to an increase in employee-related costs including non-cash stock incentive compensation due to stock price appreciation.

Operating loss of $0.9 million compared to an operating loss of $5.1 million a year ago. Included in the current quarter operating loss was a HealthBeacon operating loss of $1.1 million, the HealthBeacon transaction costs of $1.0 million, and the non-cash lease impairment of $0.7 million.

Interest expense, net decreased by $1.1 million to $0.2 million compared to $1.3 million, primarily due to lower average borrowings outstanding under the Company's revolving credit facility.

Income tax benefit decreased to $0.1 million compared to a benefit of $1.6 million, commensurate with the change in operating loss.

Net loss was $1.2 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.8 million, or $0.34 per diluted share.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow - First Quarter 2024 Compared to First Quarter 2023

Net cash provided by operating activities was $19.7 million compared to cash provided of $34.9 million. The decrease was primarily due to the payment of incentive compensation during the first quarter of 2024 which was paid out during the second quarter of 2023. Net working capital in the current period provided $33.5 million compared to $39.9 million. The company significantly reduced excess inventory during the first quarter of 2023. Capital expenditures were $0.9 million compared to $0.5 million.

The Company allocated its strong cash flow primarily to reduce net debt and return value to shareholders through the quarterly dividend. On March 31, 2024, net debt, or total debt minus cash and cash equivalents, was $23.7 million compared to $77.1 million on March 31, 2023. The Company paid $1.5 million in dividends during the first quarter of 2024.

Outlook for Full Year 2024

The Company is affirming its full year 2024 outlook. In 2024, the retail marketplace for small kitchen appliances is expected to be modestly below 2023. The Company expects that continued progress with its strategic initiatives will enable it to deliver above market revenue performance. The Company expects a modest increase in full year 2024 revenue compared to full year 2023. The Company expects operating profit for the full year 2024 to increase moderately compared to the full year 2023 based on an expansion of gross profit margin. The Company sees upside potential to its current outlook depending on the continued strength of consumer spending and retail orders.

Progress with the Company's six strategic initiatives is expected to drive revenue growth, expand margins, and generate strong cash flow over time. The initiatives are focused on increasing sales of innovative, higher priced, higher margin products in the Company's North American market. The following is a summary of each initiative.

Drive Core Growth: This initiative is focused on driving the growth of the Company's flagship Hamilton Beach® and Proctor Silex® brands in its North American market. Both brands have a long history of consumer trust, based on quality, durability and innovation. The Company is a leader in developing innovative new products in the small appliance category that, based on consumer research, improve everyday living. A number of incremental placements of core brand products that were secured last year and this year across multiple categories and retail customers are expected to benefit the Company throughout 2024. New products are supported by digital marketing, social media advertising and influencer marketing. Hamilton Beach® is the #1 small kitchen appliance brand in the U.S. based on units sold.

Gain Share in the Premium Market: The Company aims to increase its participation in the premium market by developing, licensing and acquiring brands. The Company's owned premium brands are Hamilton Beach Professional® and Weston®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers.

Accelerate Growth of Hamilton Beach Health: The Company aims to increase its participation in the large and fast-growing home health and wellness market. In 2021, the Company created the Hamilton Beach Health® brand, drawing on decades of experience as a trusted resource in the home. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon PLC, a medical technology firm and strategic partner of the Company since 2021. HealthBeacon develops digitally connected devices that enable patients to manage at home chronic conditions that require the use of injectable medications, and it provides other health services. The primary system offered is called the Smart Sharps Bin™ from Hamilton Beach Health. It is provided to patients in the United States principally through specialty pharmacies and globally through conventional pharmaceutical companies. HealthBeacon's revenue model is subscription based. The acquisition combines the trusted brand name of Hamilton Beach and the Company's leadership in innovation, engineering, and product development with HealthBeacon's digital capabilities, patented technologies, and customer relationships. The Company believes HealthBeacon is an attractive investment with the potential to increase shareholder value over time as the business is scaled and expanded. Growth plans include adding new patients with existing pharmacy customers, attracting new pharmacy customers, and increasing the number of conditions that are treated using the system. In 2024, the Hamilton Beach Health business is expected to have an operating loss due to planned investments in the business and as HealthBeacon continues in the start-up phase. Hamilton Beach Health is expected to contribute to operating profit in 2025. Hamilton Beach Health is exploring additional collaborations to further expand its focus on providing home healthcare management solutions.

Lead in the Global Commercial Market: The Company is a leading provider of commercial small appliances to the food service and hospitality industries worldwide. The Hamilton Beach® brand, with its reputation for performance, reliability and differentiated products, is driving the sales growth of commercial products. The Company develops products that create a competitive advantage in its heritage blending and mixing categories, as well as products that provide for expansion into new categories. The Company's products are sold through distributors and increasingly through internal sales. The Company's commercial products are sold in more than 100 countries and more than 50% of the revenue is from outside the U.S. Building strength in ecommerce, which is becoming more important in the commercial market, is also a focus.

Accelerate Digital Transformation: The Company has a well-developed ecommerce capability. This initiative focuses on investments to gain share in the ecommerce market for consumer and commercial products. The Company collaborates closely with omnichannel and online-only retail customers to leverage the fast-paced changes in ecommerce. The Company invests in robust digital marketing to increase awareness and sell-through of its products, including online product content, search engine optimization, and advertising, attracting favorable reviews and strong star ratings, and social media strategies. The Company's U.S. distribution center provides the Company with the capability to ship small packages directly to consumers in partnership with retail customers.

Leverage Partnerships and Acquisitions: This initiative is focused on identifying and securing businesses with a strategic fit to the Company's portfolio. The Company is actively engaged in the pursuit of additional trademark licensing agreements, strategic alliances, and acquisitions to drive growth in all markets.

Conference Call

The Company will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The call may be accessed by dialing 888-350-3452 (toll free), International 647-362-9199. Conference ID: 1809480. The conference call will be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of brand name small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, and commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels, and is a provider of connected devices and software for healthcare management. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health and medical markets. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm and strategic partner of the Company since 2021. HealthBeacon develops connected devices that enable patients to manage at home chronic conditions that require the use of injectable medications, and it provides other health services. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (1) uncertain or unfavorable global economic conditions and impacts from global military conflicts; (2) the Company's ability to source and ship products to meet anticipated demand; (3) the Company's ability to successfully manage constraints throughout the global transportation supply chain; (4) changes in the sales prices, product mix or levels of consumer purchases of small electric and specialty housewares appliances; (5) changes in consumer retail and credit markets, including the increasing volume of transactions made through third-party internet sellers; (6) bankruptcy of or loss of major retail customers or suppliers; (7) changes in costs, including transportation costs, of sourced products; (8) delays in delivery of sourced products; (9) changes in or unavailability of quality or cost effective suppliers; (10) exchange rate fluctuations, changes in the import tariffs and monetary policies and other changes in the regulatory climate in the countries in which the Company operates or buys and/or sells products; (11) the impact of tariffs on customer purchasing patterns; (12) product liability, regulatory actions or other litigation, warranty claims or returns of products; (13) customer acceptance of, changes in costs of or delays in the development of new products; (14) increased competition, including consolidation within the industry; (15) changes in customers' inventory management strategies; (16) shifts in consumer shopping patterns, gasoline prices, weather conditions, the level of consumer confidence and disposable income as a result of economic conditions, unemployment rates or other events or conditions that may adversely affect the level of customer purchases of the Company's products; (17) changes mandated by federal, state and other regulation, including tax, health, safety or environmental legislation; (18) the Company's ability to identify, acquire or develop, and successfully integrate, new businesses or new product lines; and (19) other risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Furthermore, the future impact of unfavorable economic conditions, including inflation, changing interest rates, availability of capital markets and consumer spending rates remains uncertain. In uncertain economic environments, we cannot predict whether or when such circumstances may improve or worsen, or what impact, if any, such circumstances could have on our business, results of operations, cash flows and financial position.

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

2024

2023

(In thousands, except per share data) Revenue $ 128,277

$ 128,252 Cost of sales 98,223

107,342 Gross profit 30,054

20,910 Selling, general and administrative expenses 30,947

25,919 Amortization of intangible assets 50

50 Operating profit (loss) (943)

(5,059) Interest expense, net 156

1,269 Other expense (income), net 173

16 Income (loss) before income taxes (1,272)

(6,344) Income tax expense (benefit) (110)

(1,567) Net income (loss) $ (1,162)

$ (4,777)







Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.08)

$ (0.34)







Basic weighted average shares outstanding 14,162

14,073 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 14,162

14,073

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



MARCH 31

2024

DECEMBER 31

2023

MARCH 31

2023

(In thousands) Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,279

$ 15,370

$ 2,218 Trade receivables, net 89,596

135,434

90,310 Inventory 133,523

126,554

131,542 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,893

9,457

11,618 Total current assets 262,291

286,815

235,688 Property, plant and equipment, net 36,851

27,401

27,216 Right-of-use lease assets 37,848

39,423

42,652 Goodwill 6,253

6,253

6,253 Other intangible assets, net 2,375

1,292

1,442 Deferred income taxes 2,410

2,581

3,047 Deferred costs 14,550

14,613

14,371 Other non-current assets 6,372

6,324

5,938 Total assets $ 368,950

$ 384,702

$ 336,607 Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 96,579

$ 99,704

$ 51,261 Accrued compensation 5,701

14,948

13,464 Accrued product returns 6,135

6,232

5,551 Lease liabilities 6,086

6,155

5,918 Other current liabilities 11,693

12,549

12,072 Total current liabilities 126,194

139,588

88,266 Revolving credit agreements 50,000

50,000

79,333 Lease liabilities, non-current 41,009

41,937

45,317 Other long-term liabilities 6,340

5,910

5,262 Total liabilities 223,543

237,435

218,178 Stockholders' equity









Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share —

—

— Class A Common stock 114

112

111 Class B Common stock 36

36

36 Capital in excess of par value 72,303

70,401

65,803 Treasury stock (12,567)

(12,013)

(8,939) Retained earnings 96,705

99,398

74,001 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (11,184)

(10,667)

(12,583) Total stockholders' equity 145,407

147,267

118,429 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 368,950

$ 384,702

$ 336,607

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31

2024

2023

(In thousands) Operating activities





Net income (loss) $ (1,162)

$ (4,777) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used for) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,188

1,004 Stock compensation expense 1,904

797 Other 1,255

(220) Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Trade receivables 46,236

25,292 Inventory (9,614)

25,030 Other assets (3,074)

1,082 Accounts payable (3,102)

(10,392) Other liabilities (13,930)

(2,942) Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities 19,701

34,874 Investing activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (942)

(464) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (7,412)

— Issuance of secured loan (600)

— Repayment of secured loan 2,205

— Other —

(150) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (6,749)

(614) Financing activities





Net additions (reductions) to revolving credit agreements —

(31,567) Cash dividends paid (1,531)

(1,460) Purchase of treasury stock (554)

— Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities (2,085)

(33,027) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2)

57 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Increase (decrease) for the period 10,865

1,290 Balance at the beginning of the period 16,379

1,905 Balance at the end of the period $ 27,244

$ 3,195







Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,279

$ 2,218 Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 51

62 Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 914

915 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 27,244

$ 3,195

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures to Reported Financial Measures: Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that management uses in evaluating financial position. Net debt is defined as long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. Management believes net debt is an important measure of the Company's financial position due to the amount of cash and cash equivalents on hand. The presentation of this measure is not intended to be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or as superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The presentation of this measure may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. A reconciliation of this measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the table below:



THREE MONTHS ENDED

MARCH 31

2024

2023

(In millions) Total debt $ 50.0

$ 79.3 Less: cash $ (26.3)

$ (2.2) Net debt $ 23.7

$ 77.1

