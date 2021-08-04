Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today announced results for the second quarter of 2021.

Highlights

Revenue increased 11.8% to $154.7 million , driven by strong demand in all markets

, driven by strong demand in all markets Operating profit decreased to $0.9 million , primarily due to significantly higher transportation costs as a result of disruption and congestion in several areas of the supply chain, and to increased materials and labor costs and higher SG&A expenses

, primarily due to significantly higher transportation costs as a result of disruption and congestion in several areas of the supply chain, and to increased materials and labor costs and higher SG&A expenses The company has taken a number of steps to mitigate higher product costs, including price increases that will mostly go into effect in the second half of 2021

Demand for retail and commercial small appliances is expected to remain strong in 2021 and into 2022

Ongoing industry-wide pressures in the global supply chain that are affecting importers could have an impact on the Company's ability to satisfy the anticipated strong demand in the second half of 2021

Second Quarter 2021 Compared to Second Quarter 2020



Total revenue increased 11.8% to $154.7 million compared to $138.3 million. In the US and Canadian markets, consumer demand remained strong and revenue was in line with last year's robust pandemic-driven growth. In the Latin American market, revenue continued to grow, increasing significantly and exceeding expectations. The Mexican and global commercial markets continued to rebound strongly from pandemic-driven demand softness. Revenue in both markets increased significantly and exceeded expectations.

The Company's strategic initiatives continued to play a strong role in revenue performance. Sales through the ecommerce channel accounted for 32% of total revenue even as consumers shopped more in stores compared to the prior year. Sales of the Company's premium products increased 35% and reflected strong growth for the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system and the Hamilton Beach® Professional and Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances brands.

Despite the strong top-line growth, the Company experienced a number of supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures in the second quarter that affected profitability. Gross profit margin decreased to 18.4%. This compared to the year-ago amount of 25.5%, which was significantly higher than the Company's historical range and the result of strong revenue growth in the US and Canadian markets, tariff relief and other decreased expenses.

In the current quarter, inbound and outbound transportation costs increased significantly. The Company also experienced increased material costs and higher labor expenses, especially for warehouse personnel. The Company has taken steps to mitigate the cost pressures, including price increases effective in June, July and August, that vary by market, and should benefit second-half results more than they did second-quarter results. The Company continues to navigate an increasingly challenging industry-wide supply chain environment, particularly as it relates to transportation and especially ocean freight from China, where its products are manufactured.

Selling, general and administrative expenses increased to $27.5 million compared to $24.0 million. The increase included $1.2 million for costs related to the relocation of the Company's US distribution center. As previously reported, the US distribution center is being relocated from Olive Branch, Miss. to a new facility in Byhalia, Miss. during the second and third quarters. Other contributing factors were higher outside services and personnel-related expenses.

Operating profit was $0.9 million compared to $10.9 million. Net income from continuing operations was $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income from continuing operations of $8.1 million, or $0.59 per diluted share.

During the second quarter, the Company expanded its presence in the large and fast-growing Home Health and Wellness market with the announcement of two strategic partnerships. Hamilton Beach Brands is partnering with The Clorox Company to launch a new line of air purifiers under the Clorox® brand name in the second half of 2021. Through a partnership with HealthBeacon, Limited, the Company is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under the new brand name Hamilton Beach® Health. The Company expects to begin online distribution in the fourth quarter of 2021, starting with a new direct-to-consumer website www.smartsharpsbin.com.

Cash Flow and Debt



Cash flow before financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2021, which is comprised of cash provided by operating activities and investing activities from continuing operations, was $0.8 million compared to $19.7 million. Capital expenditures were $7.6 million, primarily for investment in the new US distribution center, partially offset by $4.0 million of lease incentives and tenant improvement allowances classified as cash provided by operating activities. Capital expenditures were $1.6 million in the same period last year.

Net working capital increased by $71.8 million and reflected an increase in inventory and trade receivables partially offset by higher accounts payable. Increased inventory is due to the Company's planning for anticipated continued strong consumer demand for its products as well as to ongoing disruptions in the transportation supply chain. Higher trade receivables are mainly attributable to the increased sales in the second quarter of 2021. Net debt, or debt minus cash and cash equivalents, at June 30, 2021 was $98.1 million compared to $40.2 million at June 30, 2020, and $96.0 million at December 31, 2020, and reflects the changes in net working capital. Prior-year net debt was significantly below the Company's historical range as pandemic-driven retail customer and consumer demand depleted inventory.

Outlook



Hamilton Beach Brands was pleased that the top-line momentum of the past two quarters continued in the second quarter of 2021 and expects demand for its retail and commercial products to remain strong across all markets in the second half of the year and into 2022. The Company's brands are healthy and continue to see robust growth. Retail placements and promotions that have been secured for the holiday selling season are strong and underscore the ongoing strong interest in the Company's products from retailers and consumers. The Company expects to continue to benefit from its expansion into the premium and commercial markets and from its strength in the ecommerce channel.

The Company believes the current supply chain challenges are exacerbated by the annual industry inventory building period ahead of the peak holiday selling season and that when the holiday stocking is completed later in the second half of the year the disruptions should begin to moderate. The Company is focused on importing all the inventory possible to meet the strong demand. The main challenge to satisfying demand is the Company's ability to secure supply from China in a timely and efficient manner. The Company may not be able to source all of the product it needs to meet the strong underlying demand at an acceptable transportation cost.

The Company expects to gain a deeper understanding of inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions as the industry navigates the peak holiday season. The Company plans to provide its outlook for revenue and operating profit for the year when third quarter 2021 results are announced.

Meanwhile, the Company continues to take many steps to manage the near-term supply chain disruptions and mitigate cost pressures, including additional pricing actions that may be needed to cover rising costs while also remaining competitive, working with suppliers to minimize constraints, negotiating with carriers for container space and rates, and collaborating with retail customers. Price increases should provide a significant offset to rising costs, but may not fully offset the increases in the short term depending on the levels of continued cost escalation.

For the longer term, the current challenges are not indicative of the fundamental health of Hamilton Beach Brands' business or its long-term prospects. The Company is a leader in an industry with strong, durable demand. Hamilton Beach Brands expects consumers will continue to cook more at home, due to new habits formed during the pandemic. Household formation by millennials and boomers transitioning to new homes or remodeling are ongoing demographic trends that are expected to continue to drive demand for small kitchen appliances.

Hamilton Beach Brands remains confident in its strategic direction and continues to make progress with its strategic initiatives to drive growth in revenue, expand operating profit margin and generate strong cash flow over time.

The Company plans to further increase its focus on ecommerce and position itself for growth in dollars and share. The Company is supporting growth in the ecommerce channel with a number of digital marketing programs, expansion of its direct-to-consumer distribution operation, and increasing its participation with pure-play and omnichannel customers. For the premium and commercial markets, the Company plans to continue investments in new product development, further strengthen relationships with regional and global chains, and pursue additional partnerships and licensing agreements.

The Company's leading portfolio of consumer preferred brands and products, which ranges from value to luxury and covers more than 50 categories, is a key competitive advantage. Hamilton Beach Brands expects to introduce approximately 130 new products over the years 2021 and 2022, which should enable the Company to benefit from the expected broad small appliance demand across the cooking and beverage categories.

Conference Call



The Company will conduct an earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time. The call may be accessed by dialing (833) 227-5844 (Toll Free) or (647) 689-4071 (International), Conference ID: 1147735. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com . An archive of the webcast will be available on the website.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company



Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc., a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach® Professional, Weston®, TrueAir® and Brightline® personal care products. Hamilton Beach licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, and Clorox® air purifiers. Hamilton Beach markets the Bartesian® premium cocktail delivery system through an exclusive multiyear agreement. Through a partnership with HealthBeacon, Hamilton Beach is the exclusive marketer and distributor of a smart Injection Care Management System in the US and Canada under the brand name Hamilton Beach® Health. Commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



The statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward looking statements are made subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those presented. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: (1) the Company's ability to ship products to meet the anticipated increase in demand, (2) the Company's ability to successfully manage the anticipated transportation constraints, (3) the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on the Company's business; (4) changes in the sales prices, product mix or levels of consumer purchases of small electric and specialty housewares appliances, (5) changes in consumer retail and credit markets, including the increasing volume of transactions made through third-party internet sellers, (6) bankruptcy of or loss of major retail customers or suppliers, (7) changes in costs, including transportation costs, of sourced products, (8) delays in delivery of sourced products, (9) changes in or unavailability of quality or cost effective suppliers, (10) exchange rate fluctuations, changes in the import tariffs and monetary policies and other changes in the regulatory climate in the countries in which HBB buys, operates and/or sells products, (11) the impact of tariffs on customer purchasing patterns, (12) product liability, regulatory actions or other litigation, warranty claims or returns of products, (13) customer acceptance of, changes in costs of, or delays in the development of new products, (14) increased competition, including consolidation within the industry, (15) shifts in consumer shopping patterns, gasoline prices, weather conditions, the level of consumer confidence and disposable income as a result of economic conditions, unemployment rates or other events or conditions that may adversely affect the level of customer purchases of HBB products, (16) changes mandated by federal, state and other regulation, including tax, health, safety or environmental legislation, (17) difficulties arising as a result of the Company's implementation, integration or operation of an enterprise resource planning system in the US, (18) the Company's ability to successfully remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting disclosed in Item 9A of the Annual Report on Form 10-K within the time periods and in the manner currently anticipated, additional material weaknesses or other deficiencies that may arise in the future or its ability to maintain an effective system of internal controls, (19) the Company's ability to effectively plan and manage the relocation to its new distribution center, and (20) other risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Furthermore, the situation surrounding COVID-19, including the mutation of variants, remains fluid and the potential for a material impact on the Company's results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, and stock price increases the longer the virus impacts activity levels in the US and globally. For this reason, the Company cannot reasonably estimate with any degree of certainty the future impact COVID-19 may have on its results of operations, financial position, liquidity and stock price. The extent of any impact will depend on the extent of new outbreaks, the extent to which new shutdowns may be needed, the nature of government public health guidelines and the public's adherence to those guidelines, the impact of government economic relief on the US economy, unemployment levels, the success of businesses reopening fully, the availability of vaccines for COVID-19, the rate of individuals becoming fully vaccinated, the potential need for fully vaccinated individuals to receive booster shots, consumer confidence and demand for the Company's products.

HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)



THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands, except per

share data)

(In thousands, except per

share data) Revenue $ 154,655



$ 138,297



$ 303,904



$ 259,143

Cost of sales 126,272



103,043



243,828



198,849

Gross profit 28,383



35,254



60,076



60,294

Selling, general and administrative expenses 27,447



24,035



53,826



48,248

Amortization of intangible assets 50



324



100



648

Operating profit 886



10,895



6,150



11,398

Interest expense, net 698



366



1,418



969

Other expense (income), net (224)



(193)



(53)



1,509

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 412



10,722



4,785



8,920

Income tax expense (benefit) 326



2,657



1,823



2,209

Net income (loss) from continuing operations 86



8,065



2,962



6,711

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax —



(305)



—



22,561

Net income (loss) $ 86



$ 7,760



$ 2,962



$ 29,272

















Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share:













Continuing operations $ 0.01



$ 0.59



$ 0.21



$ 0.49

Discontinued operations —



(0.02)



—



1.65

Basic and diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.01



$ 0.57



$ 0.21



$ 2.14

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 13,875



13,644



13,865



13,635

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 13,887



13,670



13,881



13,657



HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)



JUNE 30

2021

DECEMBER 31

2020

JUNE 30

2020

(In thousands) Assets









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,108



$ 2,415



$ 1,616

Trade receivables, net 102,898



144,797



85,209

Inventory 151,728



173,962



90,572

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,220



15,118



13,358

Total current assets 273,954



336,292



190,755

Property, plant and equipment, net 30,319



23,490



23,064

Goodwill 6,253



6,253



6,253

Other intangible assets, net 1,792



1,892



2,494

Deferred income taxes 3,425



6,965



5,830

Deferred costs 14,192



13,449



11,532

Other non-current assets 3,070



2,827



2,673

Total assets $ 333,005



$ 391,168



$ 242,601

Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Current liabilities









Accounts payable $ 99,353



$ 152,054



$ 92,282

Accounts payable to NACCO Industries, Inc. 34



505



496

Revolving credit agreements —



—



41,785

Accrued compensation 7,666



15,981



11,362

Accrued product returns 6,276



6,853



7,383

Other current liabilities 17,957



23,677



15,242

Total current liabilities 131,286



199,070



168,550

Revolving credit agreements 99,170



98,360



—

Other long-term liabilities 19,461



13,633



12,499

Total liabilities 249,917



311,063



181,049

Stockholders' equity









Class A Common stock 102



100



99

Class B Common stock 41



41



41

Capital in excess of par value 60,881



58,485



56,325

Treasury stock (5,960)



(5,960)



(5,960)

Retained earnings 45,188



44,915



30,528

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (17,164)



(17,476)



(19,481)

Total stockholders' equity 83,088



80,105



61,552

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 333,005



$ 391,168



$ 242,601



HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30

2021

2020

(In thousands) Operating activities





Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 2,962



$ 6,711

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by

(used for) operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 1,847



1,486

Deferred income taxes 3,925



1,037

Stock compensation expense 2,532



1,817

Other (55)



116

Net changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Affiliate payable (471)



—

Trade receivables 45,150



19,079

Inventory 23,159



17,222

Other assets (6,824)



(1,462)

Accounts payable (53,674)



(18,871)

Other liabilities (10,126)



(5,383)

Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from continuing operations 8,425



21,752

Investing activities





Expenditures for property, plant and equipment (7,616)



(1,592)

Other —



(500)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from continuing operations (7,616)



(2,092)

Financing activities





Net additions (reductions) to revolving credit agreements 686



(16,692)

Cash dividends paid (2,689)



(2,454)

Other financing (163)



—

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from continuing operations (2,166)



(19,146)

Cash flows from discontinued operations





Net cash provided by (used for) operating activities from discontinued operations —



(6,193)

Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities from discontinued operations —



6

Net cash provided by (used for) financing activities from discontinued operations —



—

Cash provided by (used for) discontinued operations —



(6,187)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 78



1,079

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Increase (decrease) for the period from continuing operations (1,279)



1,593

Decrease for the period from discontinued operations —



(6,187)

Balance at the beginning of the period 3,436



7,164

Balance at the end of the period $ 2,157



$ 2,570









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





Continuing operations:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,108



$ 1,616

Restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets 213



194

Restricted cash included in other non-current assets 836



760

Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations —



—

Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash $ 2,157



$ 2,570



