HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) (the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.115 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid December 13, 2024, to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 2, 2024.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, Hamilton Beach Professional®, Weston®, and TrueAir®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for Wolf Gourmet® countertop appliances, CHI® premium garment care products, Clorox™ True HEPA air purifiers, and Brita Hub™ countertop electric water filtration appliances. The Company has exclusive multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Bartesian® cocktail makers and Numilk® plant-based milk makers. The Company's Hamilton Beach Health subsidiary is focused on expanding the Company's participation in the home health market. In February 2024, Hamilton Beach Health acquired HealthBeacon, a medical technology firm that specializes in developing connected devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

