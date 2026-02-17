HAMILTON BEACH BRANDS HOLDING COMPANY DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) (the Company) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of $0.12 per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid March 13, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2026.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a leading designer, marketer, and distributor of a wide range of brand name small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, and commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars, and hotels, and is a provider of connected devices and software for healthcare management. The Company's owned consumer brands include Hamilton Beach®, Proctor Silex®, and Weston®, as well as premium brands Hamilton Beach Professional® and Lotus®. The Company's owned commercial brands include Hamilton Beach Commercial® and Proctor Silex Commercial®. The Company licenses the brands for CHI® premium garment care products and Clorox™ home appliances. The Company has multiyear agreements to design, sell, market, and distribute Numilk® plant-based milk makers and Sunkist® commercial juicers and sectionizers. Hamilton Beach Health, which owns HealthBeacon, is expanding the Company's presence in the home health and medical markets through connected medical devices. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, visit www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com

SOURCE Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company