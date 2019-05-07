Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company Increases Dividend By 6%

GLEN ALLEN, Va., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) today approved a 6.0% increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend, raising the quarterly amount from $0.085 per share to $0.09 per share. The new dividend is equal to an annual rate of $0.36 per share.

Gregory H. Trepp, president and chief executive officer, said, "Increasing the dividend demonstrates our confidence in our outlook for 2019, our cash flow generation and financial position. The dividend is an important way we provide value to our shareholders."

The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock, and will be paid June 14, 2019 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2019.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection is a national specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls throughout the United States. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

