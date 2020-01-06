Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company To Participate In ICR Investor Conference

GLEN ALLEN, Va., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company (NYSE: HBB) announced today that Gregory H. Trepp, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle O. Mosier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the ICR Investor Conference to be held January 13-15, 2020 at the Grande Lakes Orlando in Orlando, Florida.

The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. ET. A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes prior to the event. For more information about the conference, visit the conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company for Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. and The Kitchen Collection, LLC. Hamilton Beach Brands is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. On October 15, 2019, the Company announced that Kitchen Collection's retail operations would be wound down and all of its retail stores closed as of December 31, 2019. For more information about Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hamiltonbeachbrands.com.

