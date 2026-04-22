Hamilton College study finds WellNow Urgent Care expansion improves access and reduces strain on emergency rooms

CLINTON, N.Y., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As communities across the United States face barriers to timely and affordable health care, new research from Hamilton College economists Stephen Wu and Eliane Barker highlights the role urgent care centers play in expanding access and improving health outcomes.

The peer-reviewed study, "Health effects of urgent care center entry: The case of WellNow," published in the journal Economics and Human Biology, finds that when WellNow Urgent Care centers open in a community, residents report improvements in overall health and local hospitals experience reduced strain on emergency services.

The researchers analyzed multiple data sources across upstate New York to assess how urgent care expansion affects both individual health and the broader health care system. The study was conducted independently, with no funding from WellNow and no conflicts of interest. Wu and Barker, professors of economics at Hamilton College, selected WellNow as a case study for the analysis due to its presence across upstate New York and its growth as an urgent care provider.

After a WellNow center opens in a community, the study found:

Residents report better overall health and fewer days in poor physical health

More individuals receive routine annual checkups

Patients have increased access to timely care for non-emergency needs

"Our research shows that urgent care centers like WellNow can improve both individual well-being and health care access," Wu said. "These centers play an important role in helping patients receive more timely care while reducing pressure on hospitals."

"This independent research reflects what we see in the communities we serve," said Dr. Robert Biernbaum, chief medical officer at WellNow Urgent Care. "When patients have access to convenient care, they are more likely to seek treatment earlier."

The study also found system-level effects. Communities with new WellNow locations experienced shorter emergency room wait times and fewer patients leaving emergency departments without being seen.

By providing an alternative for non-emergency conditions, urgent care centers can help reduce demand on emergency rooms and improve the allocation of health care resources.

The study found that the presence of urgent care centers also increases the likelihood that individuals receive routine annual checkups. This is associated with improved preventive care and long-term health outcomes and may be influenced by reduced strain on primary care providers following the opening of these facilities.

Separate survey data, not part of this published research

Separate 2025 survey data from WellNow Urgent Care underscores the access barriers many families continue to face. The survey found that 65% of mothers say cost determines whether they seek care, while 57% report their primary care provider is unavailable outside standard business hours.

These gaps can leave families delaying care or turning to emergency rooms. The survey also found that 70% of mothers report urgent care as their first choice when primary care is unavailable, and 71% report making financial sacrifices, such as skipping rent or groceries, to afford medical care.

Together, the findings suggest that expanding access to timely, lower-cost care, including through urgent care providers such as WellNow, can improve health outcomes while easing pressure on the broader health care system.

About WellNow Urgent Care

WellNow Urgent Care is a leading provider of urgent medical care, virtual care, and occupational health services. WellNow has more than 150 clinics across New York, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. More information about WellNow Urgent Care's services, hours and locations can be found at WellNow.com.

SOURCE WellNow Urgent Care