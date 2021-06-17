Hamilton Lane Commemorates 30-Year Anniversary

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global private markets asset management firm Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) celebrates its 30th anniversary this month, with more than 450 employees serving a diverse set of investors and clients around the world and approximately $719 billion in assets under management and supervision.

"As I reflect on this milestone and the growth of our firm over the years, I am deeply grateful for the support of our clients, investors and partners," commented Mario Giannini, Hamilton Lane CEO. "It's humbling to consider the platform and scale we've achieved over the last 30 years, and our success would not be possible without the dedication and ingenuity of my colleagues around the world. I'm thankful also to all those individuals who have helped to build and transform Hamilton Lane, from a small firm servicing a single client to a leader in the private markets."

Building on its commitment to innovation and industry-leading client service, the firm continued to grow and evolve throughout the pandemic, opening new offices, hiring talent across a number of strategic areas, and introducing new product and service offerings. In February 2021, Hamilton Lane celebrated the closing of its largest fund to date, raising $3.9 billion for Secondary Fund V. Last year, the firm raised its first dedicated impact fund, and appointed Paul Yett – a long-tenured, senior member of the organization – to the newly-created position of Director of ESG & Sustainability.

As the asset class has become available to a broader set of investors, Hamilton Lane responded by launching its evergreen fund vehicles, offering products that are available to qualified investors around the world. Most recently, the firm welcomed its first investors into the Private Assets Fund, available to qualified U.S.-based investors. The Global Private Assets Fund, which is available to qualified high-net-worth and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand, Canada, parts of Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, marked its two-year anniversary in June. Together, these vehicles have surpassed $1 billion in net asset value as of April 30, 2021.

"That we have been able to persevere and thrive during such a challenging time speaks to the caliber and resiliency of our employee base, as well as to our strong culture of excellence and collaboration and our proven ability to build and retain meaningful relationships with our clients and investors around the world," commented Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives.

"Throughout our history, we have thoughtfully diversified our solutions and product offerings in order to help meet the evolving needs of our clients and respond to changes in the market landscape and investing environment. We will continue to bring that spirit of service and innovation to our business going forward."

In 2020, Hamilton Lane was recognized for the ninth consecutive year as a Best Place to Work in Money Management by Pensions & Investments magazine; was recognized as "Best of the Best in Private Equity" by The Korea Economic Daily; and was named International LP of the Year by the Private Equity Women Investor Network. The firm opened locations in Singapore, Scranton and Frankfurt, and in April 2021, opened its office in Denver, CO, through the acquisition of 361 Capital. Earlier this month, the firm also opened its new headquarters location in Conshohocken, PA.

"Much has changed since we opened our doors in 1991," Giannini said. "What hasn't changed is our focus on putting clients and employees first, and our ability to find ways to innovate, grow and serve as a trusted partner to our clients within a growing and increasingly complex asset class. Our mission statement – to enrich lives and safeguard futures – will continue to guide our actions as individuals and as an organization."

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ: HLNE) is a leading private markets investment management firm providing innovative solutions to sophisticated investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 450 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $719 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of approximately $88 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $631 billion in advisory assets, as of March 31, 2021. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on Twitter: @hamilton_lane.

