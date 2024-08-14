Private Equity Women Investor Network Names Hamilton Lane North American LP of the Year for 2024

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) was named North American LP of the Year by Private Equity Women Investor Network ("PEWIN") for 2024. This award is given annually to an outstanding limited partner who has demonstrated a commitment to encouraging, supporting and empowering women investors in the private equity industry.

Katie Moore, PEWIN member and Managing Director on Hamilton Lane's Fund Investment & Managed Solutions team, said, "We are proud to be part of this incredible group of women investors and organizations, and remain committed to the focus on increasing allocations to women-led and other underrepresented groups within the private markets. As a founding member of Hamilton Lane's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging Council, it is incredibly fulfilling to be recognized for the firm's long-standing commitment to creating a more diverse and inclusive industry."

The PEWIN annual awards program recognizes outstanding organizations that are transforming the private equity industry by supporting increased gender diversity and inclusion. The firms are nominated by PEWIN members and voted on by the PEWIN Board and Pinnacle Committee.

Andrea Kramer, Hamilton Lane Chief Operating Officer and long-time PEWIN member, added, "As a global leader in the private markets, we feel a strong responsibility to actively create avenues for women and diverse candidates to enter this field, providing a supportive culture and framework for success. We achieve this through partnerships with programs including Girls Who Invest, PEWIN and Big Brothers Big Sisters, as well as firm initiatives such as the Hamilton Lane Women's Exchange, our annual Undergraduate Women's Summit and our targeted campus recruiting program. And while we are proud to be recognized for contributing to this progress, we know that there is much more work to be done."

To further expand its commitment to promoting and supporting a more diverse and inclusive workplace, Hamilton Lane has established a new comprehensive approach – Belong@HamiltonLane – embedding inclusive principles into firm values, culture and practices. The strategy strives to foster a culture of belonging by actively ensuring employees from diverse backgrounds feel valued and included, driving continuous learning and development initiatives, actively recruiting and retaining a diverse and talented employee pool and establishing diverse and equitable partnerships.

These developments speak to Hamilton Lane's long-standing commitment to advancing women and other underrepresented groups within the private markets industry. Today, women and ethnically diverse employees comprise 50% of Hamilton Lane's total global employee base and 45% of the firm's senior leadership.*

To learn more about Hamilton Lane's commitment to Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Belonging please click here.

*As of June 30, 2024

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $940 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $130 billion in discretionary assets and more than $810 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit http://www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/.

SOURCE Hamilton Lane