Hamilton Lane Launches Infrastructure Evergreen Funds, Further Expanding Access to Private Markets for Qualified Investors Across the Globe

New funds seek to offer individual investors uncorrelated, risk-adjusted returns and downside protection via a single allocation to a globally diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets

Launch underscores Hamilton Lane's continued commitment to expand access to private markets and builds on the firm's existing $8.1 billion Evergreen Platform*

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced the launch of the two new evergreen funds, offering expanded access to private market infrastructure investments to accredited investors around the world.

The Hamilton Lane Global Private Infrastructure Fund ("HLGPI") is available to qualified investors, including high-net-worth ("HNW") investors and their wealth advisors in EMEA, Australia, Canada, Latin America and Southeast Asia.

The Hamilton Lane Private Infrastructure Fund ("HLPIF") is a continuously offered closed-end investment vehicle registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("40 Act") and is available to U.S. clients, including HNW investors and their wealth advisors.

HLGPI and HLPIF are total return strategies, targeting both capital appreciation and income, designed to provide exposure to an institutional-quality, global portfolio of infrastructure assets through a single investment. With a focus on identifying and capturing strategic opportunities in the infrastructure space, including direct co-investment and secondary investments, the Funds aim to deliver attractive returns and downside protection, paired with liquidity in the form of monthly or quarterly redemptions.

The Funds' diversified portfolios focus on core plus and value add infrastructure assets that share the traditional characteristics of infrastructure, including high barriers to entry and durable cash flows through contracted revenue streams, as well as the potential for inflation-hedging qualities, competitive total returns with potential downside protection, income yield and portfolio diversification. Both HLGPI and HLPIF seek to capitalize on unique opportunities across the power, transportation, data and telecommunications, environmental and energy sectors.

Brent Burnett, Head of Infrastructure and Real Assets, commented, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of HLGPI and HLPIF. Infrastructure is one of the fastest-growing asset classes in the private markets, underpinned by the fundamentally infrastructure-enabled themes of energy transition and the continued rollout of AI which we believe will continue to create investment opportunities for years to come. Hamilton Lane is one of the largest investors in private infrastructure globally on a discretionary and supervisory basis, and the Funds aim to build on the success of our broader platform by offering unique access and expertise across infrastructure sectors, asset types and geographies to private wealth and institutional investors around the world."

For more than 24 years, Hamilton Lane has been designing infrastructure-focused separate account mandates (SMAs) aimed at delivering attractive performance relative to benchmarks for clients of all sizes around the world. These new vehicles are an extension of Hamilton Lane's broader infrastructure platform, which the firm has been building since 2000 and which includes closed-end funds and SMAs totaling nearly $72 billion in assets under management and supervision as of June 30, 2024.

Steve Brennan, Head of Private Wealth Solutions, added, "Since the launch of our Evergreen Platform in 2019, we have steadily expanded upon our commitment to enable access for a broader set of investors to the private markets. Today, with the additions of HLPIF and HLGPI, our Evergreen Platform now includes five funds across multiple strategies, serving hundreds of investors around the world and with a net asset value of approximately $8.1 billion*."

For more information on Hamilton Lane's Evergreen Platform, which also includes the Global Private Assets Fund, the Private Assets Fund and the Senior Credit Opportunities Fund, please click here.

* NAV as of August 31, 2024 for the combined Hamilton Lane Evergreen Platform

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 700 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has more than $940 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $130 billion in discretionary assets and more than $810 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2024. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn.

IMPORTANT RISK INFORMATION

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Fund before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in the Fund involves risk including loss of principal.

The Fund operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Shares are speculative and illiquid securities involving substantial risk of loss. Though the Fund intends to repurchase shares quarterly, you may not have access to the money you invest for an extended period of time. The Fund is not a liquid investment. Investors should understand that the Fund's shares are not currently listed on or available for trading through a securities exchange, and a market for trading on an exchange may never be available to investors. There is currently no secondary market, and no such market is expected to develop. The amount of distributions that the Fund may pay, if any, is uncertain.

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC is the Advisor to the Hamilton Lane PIF. HLPIF and Private Assets Fund are distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC for U.S. Investors. UMB and Hamilton Lane are unaffiliated.

