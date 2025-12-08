Hamilton Lane named Best Place to Work in Money Management for 14th Consecutive Year

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today was named a "Best Place to Work in Money Management" by Pensions & Investments for the 14th consecutive year. Hamilton Lane is among a select group of firms to have earned this distinction every year since the program's inception in 2012.

The annual survey and recognition program conducted by Pensions & Investments identifies the best employers in the money management industry based on workplace policies, practices, benefits and demographics.

This year's recognition underscores Hamilton Lane's continued commitment to cultivating a collaborative, inclusive and innovative culture as the firm expands globally. Today, Hamilton Lane employs approximately 770 employees around the world, serving more than 2,600 clients and investors, from individual investors to large corporate pensions and sovereign wealth funds, delivering access to the full spectrum of the private markets*.

Co-CEOs Erik Hirsch and Juan Delgado said in a statement, "Our success starts with our people. We strive to create an environment where talented individuals feel supported, challenged, and inspired to make an impact. We're immensely proud of this continued recognition of our culture and team."

In addition to the P&I Best Places to Work award, across 2025 Hamilton Lane has been recognized by:

Kristin Brandt, Chief Human Resources Officer, commented, "At Hamilton Lane, our people are at the heart of everything we do. This recognition reflects our dedication to creating an environment where employees can thrive personally and professionally, while contributing to meaningful work that drives impact for our clients around the world."

Hamilton Lane's award-winning culture is built on teamwork, collaboration and opportunities for professional growth. The firm offers competitive benefits and compensation, programs to positively impact local communities and global connectivity that empowers employees to make a difference. To learn more, visit www.hamiltonlane.com/careers.

*As of September 30, 2025

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 770 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has $1.0 trillion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $145.4 billion in discretionary assets and $859.8 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of September 30, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

