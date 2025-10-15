Hamilton Lane Tokenized Private Credit Fund Launches on Sei Network via KAIO's Institutional-grade Infrastructure

- KAIO has been leading the tokenization of major institutional funds, expanding crypto-native access to regulated money markets and alternative investment strategies

- The tokenization of Hamilton Lane SCOPE Fund on Sei's DeFi optimized design is expected to enhance accessibility for the fund's investors

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIO, the leading fully onchain infrastructure for regulated real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the expansion of its tokenized fund offerings on the Sei Network by bringing access to Hamilton Lane's (Nasdaq: HLNE) Senior Credit Opportunities Fund ("SCOPE") onchain, via HL SCOPE Access Fund1, for institutional and accredited investors.

"This launch marks another major milestone in institutional blockchain adoption," said Mr. Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO. "By using the Sei Network, we're bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely onchain. It's the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of investing."

KAIO has brought access to the private credit platform of leading global private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane onchain through its integration with the Sei Network, expanding crypto-native access to alternative investment strategies. The Sei Network's high-performance rails combined with KAIO's institutional-grade infrastructure, and user-centric design; facilitates secure, compliant, and composable access to alternative investment products, like the SCOPE fund, directly on-chain.

Hamilton Lane has worked to make access to its SCOPE fund (via "HL SCOPE Access Fund") available on KAIO. The HL SCOPE Access Fund provides access to SCOPE, an all-weather senior private credit evergreen vehicle, which seeks to generate consistency of performance and cash yield across cycles. SCOPE offers investors access to a diversified, multi-manager portfolio with immediate capital deployment and the option for monthly liquidity.

Victor Jung , Head of Digital Assets at Hamilton Lane, said "Building on more than 30 years of experience in private markets and over three years of expanding digital assets offerings, Hamilton Lane has been an early mover in embracing the technology that enables a broader group of investors access to private markets investments. KAIO's integration with the Sei Network provides access to digitally native end investors that are increasingly looking to diversify their portfolio into private assets, and we are delighted to partner to bring access to our senior private credit platform onchain."

About Sei Network:

Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed billions of transactions across more than 70 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.

For more information on Sei, please visit: https://www.sei.io/

About Hamilton Lane:

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 750 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has approximately $986 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of nearly $141 billion in discretionary assets and more than $845 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of June 30, 2025. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn .

About KAIO:

KAIO is the leading protocol purpose-built for RWAs, ensuring seamless movement, compliance, and liquidity in DeFi. Merging traditional security with DeFi agility, KAIO unlocks real utility across decentralized finance.

Over $200 million in assets from the funds of global institutions including BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, Laser Digital have already been tokenized on KAIO, offered through its regulated fund manager. From money markets to alternative strategies, KAIO, through its regulated fund manager, makes institutional finance DeFi-native secure, scalable, and ready for a new era of programmable capital. At present, KAIO makes its tokenized funds available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

For more information about KAIO, please visit https://kaio.xyz.

Media Contacts & Reference:

KAIO: [email protected] | https://www.kaio.xyz/

Hamilton Lane: [email protected] | https://www.hamiltonlane.com

Sei Network: [email protected] | https://www.sei.io/

