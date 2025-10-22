Laser Digital Tokenized Laser Carry Fund Launches on Sei Network via KAIO's Institutional-grade Infrastructure

KAIO has been leading the tokenization of major institutional funds, expanding crypto -native access to regulated money markets and alternative investment strategies

The tokenization of Laser Carry Fund on Sei's DeFi optimized design is expected to enhance accessibility and performance for the fund's investors

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KAIO, the leading fully onchain infrastructure for regulated real-world assets (RWAs), today announced the expansion of its tokenized fund offerings with the integration of the Laser Carry Fund ("LCF") on the Sei Network.

"We're excited to bring LCF onchain via KAIO using the Sei Network," said Florent Jouanneau, Partner, Tokenisation Lead at Laser Digital. "The Sei Network's recent traction in tokenization, particularly with real-world assets and enterprise-grade infrastructure, makes it a natural fit. We believe building on the Sei Network reflects the growing interest in compliant, efficient, and interoperable asset management solutions."

The LCF is part of a separate cell that forms part of Laser Digital Funds SPC, a Segregated Portfolio Company registered as a mutual fund pursuant to section 4(3) of the Mutual Funds Act with CIMA (Cayman Islands Regulatory Authority). Managed by Laser Digital - the digital assets arm of Nomura Group, the fund generates returns by capturing funding rate inefficiencies and staking yield opportunities in the digital asset space while maintaining market neutrality. The fund's quantitative approach captures both market and microstructure risks, building a portfolio that optimizes the carry from arbitrage and staking yields.

Initially launched to institutional investors earlier this year in January, the fund's onchain distribution on Sei will enable it to leverage the network's ultra-fast finality, scalable architecture and DeFi optimized design, to enhance accessibility and performance for institutional investors.

"This launch marks another major milestone in institutional blockchain adoption," said Olivier Dang, COO of KAIO. "By using the Sei Network, we're bringing composable access to leading fund strategies entirely onchain. It's the foundation for real-time, programmable, financial infrastructure built for the next era of capital markets."

As one of the first funds tokenized through KAIO's multi-manager architecture on the Sei Network, LCF reflects the growing demand among institutional investors for access to regulated alternative investment products in the digital asset ecosystem.

For investor relations: [email protected]

About Sei Network:

Sei is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for fast, cheap financial transactions, combining the network effects of Ethereum with the performance of Solana. Sei has processed billions of transactions across more than 70 million wallets and has become the #1 EVM chain by number of active users. The team is backed by top investors such as Multicoin, Jump, Coinbase Ventures and Circle Ventures.

About Laser Digital:

Laser Digital is a full-service digital asset firm specialising in Trading, Asset Management, Solutions, and Early-Stage Investing. Nomura established Laser Digital to provide new value in digital assets to its clients, bridging traditional and crypto markets. We are positioned uniquely in the market, combining institutional-grade framework and risk management. For more information, please visit: https://www.laserdigital.com

About KAIO:



KAIO is the leading protocol purpose-built for RWAs, ensuring seamless movement, compliance, and liquidity in DeFi. Merging traditional security with DeFi agility, KAIO unlocks real utility across decentralized finance.

Over $200 million in assets from the funds of global institutions including BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Hamilton Lane, Laser Digital have already been tokenized on KAIO, offered through its regulated fund manager. From money markets to alternative strategies, KAIO, through its regulated fund manager, makes institutional finance DeFi-native secure, scalable, and ready for a new era of programmable capital. At present, KAIO makes its tokenized funds available exclusively to institutional and accredited investors.

Media Contacts & Reference:

KAIO: [email protected] | https://www.kaio.xyz/

Laser Digital: [email protected] | https://www.laserdigital.com

Sei Network: [email protected] | https://www.sei.io/

Disclaimers:

Sei Development Foundation:

This is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, digital assets, or investment products. Any forward-looking statements, projections, or descriptions of anticipated activities are subject to risks and uncertainties and may not reflect actual future outcomes. Sei Development Foundation is not offering or promoting any investment in SEI tokens or digital assets, and any references to token-related activity are subject to applicable U.S. securities laws and regulations. All activities described herein are contingent upon ongoing legal review, regulatory compliance, and appropriate corporate governance. This should not be relied upon as legal, tax, or investment advice.

Laser Digital Disclaimer

This is a marketing communication intended for professional investors in eligible jurisdictions only. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Forecasts are not reliable indicators of future performance. Capital is at risk. Please consult the relevant offering documentation before making any investment decisions.

For full disclosure: https://laserdigital.com/marketing-disclaimer/

