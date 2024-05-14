Hamilton Lane's Global Private Assets Fund Reaches Five-Year Track Record Milestone, Surpassing $4B in AUM

GPA is designed to provide investors with a diversified exposure to private equity through a single commitment and seeks to generate capital appreciation over the medium and long term through investments in private assets globally

The Fund has returned over 14% annualized since inception and has a truly global client footprint, enabling non-U.S. investors access to institutional-quality private markets exposure through a single investment

LONDON and SYDNEY and TORONTO, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading private markets investment management firm Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) today announced that its Global Private Assets Fund ("GPA" or the "Fund") has reached approximately $4B in AUM and has built a five-year track record of performance, one of a small group of private markets evergreen products globally to have reached this milestone. With an annualized net performance of 14.00% since inception as of 31 March, 2024, GPA has delivered strong performance to date and has experienced significant investor interest driven by demand for new, diversified sources of return.

Since launching in 2019, GPA has navigated a range of market conditions and seen a steady increase in demand from private wealth and institutional investors. The Fund offers thoughtful portfolio construction diversified across buyout, credit and venture capital/growth through a single allocation. With over 170 investments in the vehicle as of 31 March 2024, GPA is open to select retail and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand, Canada, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

GPA was Hamilton Lane's first offering on its Evergreen Platform, which today has expanded to include the Private Assets Fund ("PAF"), registered under the Securities Act of 1933 and the Investment Company Act of 1940 ("40 Act"), making PAF more widely available to qualified U.S. clients, including certain individual investors, their wealth advisors, as well as institutions. Additionally, the Platform includes the Senior Credit Opportunities Fund ("SCOPE"), which is open to qualified high-net-worth investors and their advisors in Canada, Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia. With plans for additional evergreen offerings in the works, total AUM for the firm's Evergreen Platform sits at nearly $7 billion as of 31 March 2024.

James Martin, Head of Global Client Solutions at Hamilton Lane, commented: "The evergreen structure has proved to be hugely appealing to investors who previously had limited access to private markets, and that demand has only grown over the past five years. An evergreen fund with a track record like GPA, coupled with Hamilton Lane's 32+ years focused exclusively on the private market is rare, and we are proud to be one of the few platforms able to offer that to a diverse range of investors."

Brian Gildea, Head of Evergreen Portfolios, said: "Private markets have historically outperformed public markets, and as investors look for greater access to those returns, GPA offers a single allocation exposure to a diverse private assets portfolio. Evergreen portfolios continue to be more accommodating for certain investor types, allowing for more flexibility than typical closed-ended structures."

