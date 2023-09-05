Hamilton Wingo Named Dallas Personal Injury Law Firm of the Year

Hamilton Wingo, LLP

05 Sep, 2023, 12:07 ET

DALLAS , Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plaintiffs' severe injury and wrongful death law firm Hamilton Wingo has earned the title Dallas Personal Injury Law Firm of the Year following a record-breaking 2022 and the results of a reader's poll conducted by the publishers of Texas Lawyer newspaper.

Led by experienced trial lawyers Chris Hamilton and Paul Wingo, Hamilton Wingo is recognized as Dallas' premier personal injury firm in the Best of 2023 ranking of the legal profession's "best providers of services and goods" based on the survey of Texas Lawyer subscribers.

Hamilton Wingo is well-known for winning jury verdicts and negotiating sizeable settlements for individuals and families. The firm won the nation's largest verdict last year with a $7.37 billion award for the family of a woman murdered in her home by a cable TV repairman. The Dallas jury's decision was recognized as the "Most Impressive Plaintiffs Verdict of 2022" by the Courtroom View Network.

Hamilton Wingo's proven track record in high-stakes personal injury and wrongful death cases is complemented by the firm's work in significant business disputes. Since winning last year's top verdict, several Hamilton Wingo lawyers have been called on by other attorneys for their insights on trial practice and strategy.

The trial lawyers at Hamilton Wingo delivered a presentation for other trial lawyers earlier this summer during an annual conference sponsored by the Texas Chapters of the American Board of Trial Advocates (TEX-ABOTA). The firm also hosted its second continuing legal education program for other plaintiffs lawyers at its Trial Strategy Boot Camp II event in Dallas.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Hamilton Wingo, LLP

