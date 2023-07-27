Hamilton Wingo Plaintiffs Law Firm Adds Guillermo Flores in Dallas

DALLAS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plaintiffs' trial lawyers at Dallas' Hamilton Wingo are welcoming experienced attorney Guillermo Flores to bolster the firm's work for individuals and families in all types of cases involving serious injuries and wrongful death.

Mr. Flores joins the firm with experience in more than 20 trials based on his prior work with insurance defense firms and the Bexar County District Attorney's Office in San Antonio.

"Guillermo is a stellar attorney whose knowledge of the insurance industry will be a huge asset as we help clients with their own policies while going up against insurance companies on the other side," says Hamilton Wingo's Chris Hamilton. "Everyone here is excited that he is joining our team."

Mr. Flores, who is fluent in both English and Spanish, is a trusted communicator who keeps clients informed about their cases every step of the way while protecting their interests in courts throughout North Texas and across the state.

Like all the attorneys at Hamilton Wingo, he represents people in cases involving all types of injuries caused by auto accidents, dangerous workplaces, unsafe construction sites, industrial catastrophes, and many other areas.

Mr. Flores is highly skilled in all areas of trial preparation and presentation, including case analysis, venue research, strategic motion preparation, discovery requests, and many other areas.

In addition to Texas state courts, Mr. Flores is admitted to practice before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit and the U.S. District Courts for the Northern, Southern, and Western Districts of Texas. He is a graduate of St. Mary's University School of Law and the Monterrey Institute of Technology.

Hamilton Wingo is one of Dallas' premier trial law firms, having won billions of dollars in verdicts and settlements in the past decade alone. The firm's skilled attorneys represent people from all walks of life in serious personal injury and wrongful death cases involving automobile, airline, and other transportation incidents, workplace safety issues, dram shop liability, dangerous products, industrial catastrophes, medical malpractice, premises liability, utility accidents, and water contamination in addition to high-stakes business litigation. To learn more about the firm, visit www.hamiltonwingo.com.

For more information, please contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

