Hamilton Zanze Announces Promotion of Jay Snover to Managing Director of Affiliate Graham Street Realty

Increased Responsibilities Will Include a Leading Role in Portfolio Management

SAN FRANCISCO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze, a San Francisco-based real estate investment firm that owns and operates multifamily communities nationwide, announced today that Jay Snover has been promoted to managing director of affiliate Graham Street Realty. Snover previously served as the company's senior director.

Jay Snover

Snover will continue to guide acquisition strategy, oversee capital formation and source deals for Graham Street Realty, which owns and operates commercial offices and multi-tenanted industrial properties. In his new role, Snover will oversee the portfolio management of the company's extensive holdings in California, Colorado, Washington, and Arizona, including working directly with asset managers.

"Jay's contributions to the company speak for themselves, and we believe he is primed to excel in his new role," said Kurt Houtkooper, CEO of Hamilton Zanze and managing principal of Graham Street Realty. "He is ambitious, knowledgeable and possesses the business savvy to lead the next era for Graham Street Realty. We look forward to continuing to work alongside Jay and the GSR team and know he will thrive with his heightened responsibilities."

Snover's promotion comes months after the untimely passing of longtime Graham Street Realty Managing Partner, David Messing. Snover, Houtkooper, Toni-Ann Anderson and Andrew Mustin, who was recently promoted to director of asset management, will work closely together to carry on Messing's vision and continue the firm's successful path forward.

"I embrace the opportunity to build upon the foundation that Dave established for Graham Street Realty," Snover said. "I believe our company's future is bright, and I'm energized by the responsibility of leading and working closely with our team, to be both creative and strategic, and identify attractive opportunities that will produce meaningful returns for our investors."

Snover first joined Graham Street Realty in 2016 and has helped spearhead the acquisition of more than $350 million of office and industrial properties throughout the Western U.S., including the off-market acquisition of a 212,000-square-foot light industrial project in Colorado Springs, Colo. He has helped the organization expand its presence into four new target markets (Seattle, Phoenix, Boulder, and Colorado Springs) and redirected the company's investment focus from Class B suburban office to Class A office, research and development and industrial product types.

A University of California Berkeley and Walter A. Haas School of Business alum, Snover spent seven years with Embarcadero Capital Partners as director of acquisitions prior to his tenure at Graham Street.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that owns and operates apartment communities with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has acquired over $6.8 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company currently owns and operates 124 properties (21,579 units) across 27 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com.

About Graham Street Realty

Graham Street Realty (GSR) is a private, San Francisco-based commercial real estate investment firm founded in 2007. Since that time, GSR has purchased over $485 million in office and industrial assets. As of first-quarter 2024, GSR currently owns and operates 24 properties in four states. Since its founding, the firm's focus has been on value-add investment in the multi-tenant office and industrial building market. To learn more, visit www.grahamstreetrealty.com.

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company