Hamilton Zanze Announces Sale of Platte View Landing

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sold Platte View Landing, a 169-unit garden-style community in Brighton, Colo. The firm sponsored the acquisition of the property in 2006 and closed the sale on Dec. 9.

Platte View Landing in Brighton, Colo., features one-, two- and three-bedroom homes as large as 1,166 square feet. The community sits near Veterans Park in Brighton’s downtown area and 22 miles northeast of Downtown Denver.

"We are happy with the sale of Platte View Landing, which we were able to execute amidst Colorado's challenging selling environment," said Anthony Ly, senior director of transactions at Hamilton Zanze. "Although many headwinds remain on the operational front as well as in capital markets, we were able to move forward with the disposition, which we believe will generate a tremendous return for investors. We held the property for almost 20 years – which included a refinance during the hold – and this is a prime example of HZ's ability to own and operate a property for the long haul."

Community amenities include a swimming pool, barbecue/picnic area, resident clubhouse, onsite dog park, fitness center, year-round spa, business center, playground, car-care center, digital package lockers, additional storage space, carports and detached garages.

Homes include nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, wood-style flooring, modern fixtures and finishes, in-home washers and dryers, air conditioning, ample storage space and private patios or balconies. Select homes include built-in bookshelves and desks, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplaces and oval tubs.

Platte View Landing is surrounded by the numerous dining and retail options contained within the Brighton Historic District. The community is located just south of Colorado 7 and just east of U.S. 85, key thoroughfares that connect to the Denver metro area and beyond.

The sale represents Hamilton Zanze's sixth disposition in 2025. The firm has sold over $4.5 billion in multifamily properties since its founding in 2001.

About Hamilton Zanze

Hamilton Zanze is a private, San Francisco-based real estate investment company that invests with the highest standards. Since its founding in 2001, Hamilton Zanze has sponsored the acquisition of over $7.9 billion in multifamily assets primarily in the Western, Southwestern and Eastern U.S. The company's portfolio currently comprises 125 properties (22,277 units) across 28 markets. For additional information, visit www.hamiltonzanze.com .

