Hamilton Zanze Mourns the Passing of David Messing

Well-Regarded Executive was a Leader of HZ Affiliates Graham Street Realty and Paramount Property Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze today announced that David Messing, managing partner of Graham Street Realty and president of Paramount Property Company , each a Hamilton Zanze affiliate, passed away last week. Messing was a highly regarded leader of both firms and worked closely with the Hamilton Zanze team.

David Messing

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of David Messing's passing," said Kurt Houtkooper, CEO of Hamilton Zanze. "David was not only a respected business leader, but also a good friend known for his kindness, quick wit, and generosity. His untimely departure has left a void that will be deeply felt by his friends, family, and colleagues, including all of us here at Hamilton Zanze, Graham Street Realty, and Paramount Property Company."

Messing, 56, joined the Graham Street Realty team in 2014 and oversaw operations of the company's value-add, commercial real estate investment platform. His responsibilities included management of the company's acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, and overall company strategy. Messing joined Paramount Property Company in May 2023 to lead and grow the commercial property management platform, aligning the company more closely with the efforts of Graham Street Realty.

"David's contributions to Graham Street Realty and Paramount Property Company were vital, and his leadership greatly impacted the success and growth of both organizations," Houtkooper said. "His vision, dedication, and innovative spirit inspired those around him and set a high standard for excellence. May David's memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during these trying times. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all affected by this loss."

Messing's vast professional profile featured 30 years of commercial real estate experience, including high-level roles with Tishman Speyer, Mechanics Bank, Third Wave Partners, and HSH Nordbank AG. Throughout his career, he was involved as principal in more than $2 billion of transactions on both the debt and equity sides.

He was a 1989 graduate of Duke University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. He later earned an MBA in marketing from Columbia Business School. Messing lived in San Ramon, Calif., and is survived by his wife and two sons. Donations to his memory can be made to Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville, Calif.

