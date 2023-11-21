Hamilton Zanze Mourns the Passing of David Messing

News provided by

Hamilton Zanze & Company

21 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

Well-Regarded Executive was a Leader of HZ Affiliates Graham Street Realty and Paramount Property Company

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze today announced that David Messing, managing partner of Graham Street Realty and president of Paramount Property Company, each a Hamilton Zanze affiliate, passed away last week. Messing was a highly regarded leader of both firms and worked closely with the Hamilton Zanze team.

Continue Reading
David Messing
David Messing

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of David Messing's passing," said Kurt Houtkooper, CEO of Hamilton Zanze. "David was not only a respected business leader, but also a good friend known for his kindness, quick wit, and generosity. His untimely departure has left a void that will be deeply felt by his friends, family, and colleagues, including all of us here at Hamilton Zanze, Graham Street Realty, and Paramount Property Company."

Messing, 56, joined the Graham Street Realty team in 2014 and oversaw operations of the company's value-add, commercial real estate investment platform. His responsibilities included management of the company's acquisitions, dispositions, asset management, and overall company strategy. Messing joined Paramount Property Company in May 2023 to lead and grow the commercial property management platform, aligning the company more closely with the efforts of Graham Street Realty.

"David's contributions to Graham Street Realty and Paramount Property Company were vital, and his leadership greatly impacted the success and growth of both organizations," Houtkooper said. "His vision, dedication, and innovative spirit inspired those around him and set a high standard for excellence. May David's memory be a source of comfort and inspiration during these trying times. We extend our heartfelt condolences to all affected by this loss."

Messing's vast professional profile featured 30 years of commercial real estate experience, including high-level roles with Tishman Speyer, Mechanics Bank, Third Wave Partners, and HSH Nordbank AG. Throughout his career, he was involved as principal in more than $2 billion of transactions on both the debt and equity sides.

He was a 1989 graduate of Duke University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in economics. He later earned an MBA in marketing from Columbia Business School. Messing lived in San Ramon, Calif., and is survived by his wife and two sons. Donations to his memory can be made to Beth Chaim Congregation in Danville, Calif.

Contact Information: 
Stephen Ursery
LinnellTaylor Marketing
303-682-3945
[email protected]

SOURCE Hamilton Zanze & Company

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.