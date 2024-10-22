Hamilton Zanze Announces Sale of Woods of Williamsburg

Firm Completed Several Upgrades in Six-Year Ownership of Garden-Style Community

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hamilton Zanze , a leading San Francisco-based multifamily real estate investment firm, announced today that it has sold Woods of Williamsburg, a 125-unit garden-style apartment community in Williamsburg, Va. The firm sponsored the acquisition of the property in 2018 and closed the sale on Oct. 17.

Hamilton Zanze oversaw a number of improvements to Woods of Williamsburg in Williamsburg, Va., including the repainting of building exteriors as well as upgrades to the pool area and other common-area amenities.

"We are very pleased to complete the disposition of Woods of Williamsburg in a market in which closing deals is tremendously challenging," said Anthony Ly, Senior Director of Transactions at Hamilton Zanze. "This successful transaction is a testament to our team's hard work as well as our extensive industry relationships. It's also a result of the value we were able to create. Through our strategic improvements and relentless commitment to best-in-class resident experiences, Woods of Williamsburg became a high-performing community that was a very attractive asset on the for-sale market."

Situated at 108 Tilghman Court, Woods of Williamsburg was built in 1978 and features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes ranging from 590 to 1,085 square feet. The community features tranquil wooded surroundings but is only moments away from dining, retail and recreational opportunities.

Community amenities at Woods of Williamsburg include a swimming pool, two playgrounds, digital package lockers, coffee bar and laundry facility. Apartment interiors at the pet-friendly community include walk-in closets, white cabinetry, white appliances and air conditioning. Select homes offer washer and dryer connections.

The community sits approximately five miles west of the York River, which connects to nearby Chesapeake Bay. The site is also approximately 45 minutes southeast of Richmond, Va., and its abundant employment and entertainment options.

The sale represents Hamilton Zanze's fourth disposition in 2024. The firm has sold over $4 billion in multifamily properties since its founding in 2001.

