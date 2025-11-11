Hammes Healthcare welcomes industry veteran Justin Franklin as vice president in Denver

Experienced healthcare construction leader joins Hammes Healthcare to drive growth and strengthen project leadership across the Western U.S.

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammes, a national real estate consulting, development, investment and management firm, is proud to announce that Justin Franklin has joined Hammes Healthcare as a vice president based in Denver.

With more than 20 years of experience in construction and project management, Justin has extensive experience within the healthcare sector, spanning more than $3.5 billion worth of capital projects, including campus redevelopments, new hospitals, equipment replacements and infrastructure upgrades.

Justin D. Franklin, Vice President, Hammes Healthcare

Throughout his career, Justin has served as a contractor, owner's representative, and claims consultant, providing him with a comprehensive understanding of all facets of capital project delivery. His multidisciplinary background enables him to anticipate risks, foster collaboration, and develop solutions that deliver long-term value to healthcare clients and the communities they serve.

In his role as vice president, Justin will provide strategic and operational leadership for Hammes Healthcare's Western region, supporting client projects from early capital planning and development to project delivery and execution.

"Justin's depth of experience and his ability to unite stakeholders around client and project goals align perfectly with our values and approach at Hammes," said Nancy Connolly, President of Hammes Healthcare. "His leadership will further enhance our ability to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients and support our continued growth in the Denver market and across the Western region."

Justin currently serves as an executive board member of the Association of Medical Facility Professionals (AMFP) Colorado Chapter and a core member of the Lean Construction Institute (LCI) Colorado Community of Practice. He earned his bachelor's degree in construction science and management from Kansas State University and his MBA from the University of Missouri–Kansas City.

About Hammes

Founded in 1991, Hammes is a vertically integrated real estate solutions platform specializing in healthcare real estate strategy and planning, project management, development, investment, and property management. As a testament to our deep healthcare industry experience, Hammes has been recognized as one of the nation's leading healthcare developers by Modern Healthcare's Construction & Design Survey for 27 consecutive years—including 21 years as No. 1— and by Revista's Outpatient Healthcare Real Estate Development Report. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Hammes provides services through a network of regional offices strategically located across the United States.

